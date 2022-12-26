JC boys' wrestling beats Free State Adam Meyer Flint Hills News Service Dec 26, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Junction City’s Patrick Foxworth fights for leverage over Manhattan’s Landon Brunner in a dual meet last season. Lucas Boland • Flint Hills News Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Junction City boys’ wrestling fell to Lawrence Free State 37-28 last Tuesday at Blue Jay Event Center.The girls’ wrestling team did not participate as Olathe West cancelled because of injuries and sicknesses.The Blue Jays had three forfeits in the dual.Jayden Melton (106) defeated Quinton Hice of Free State by decision, 6-5.Ezekiel Witt (113) defeated Nolan Bradley of Free State by decision, 5-1.Drew Streeter (120) of Free State won by forfeit.Wyatt Sutton (126) of Free State won by forfeit.Grayson Hagen (132) of Free State won by forfeit.Patrick Foxworth (138) defeated D’onte Goodman of Free State by major decision, 9-0.Eric Streeter of Free State defeated Kayden Blake (144) by decision, 8-5.Dylan Farrell of Free State defeated Aimin Strickland (150) by decision, 6-2.Gabe Swoyer of Free State defeated Collin McQueen (157) by decision, 7-5.Griffin Bohanan (165) defeated Jett Barton of Free State by fall in 3:00.Logan Nabus (175) defeated Isaac Reed of Free State by fall in 3:25.Cooper Bogenhagen (190) defeated Gavin Blanchard of Free State by fall in 2:59.Blaine Larkin of Free State defeated Chris Coy (215) by fall in 2:38.Matthew Marcum of Free State defeated Nathan Agudzi Addo (285) by fall in 1:23. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Police report for Dec. 26, 2022 Fire in shed behind Stickel's results in $10K loss Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start Sugar Bowl announces New Year's parade plans Deep freeze breaks pipes, creates water crisis across South Unsung players join Chiefs stars in making postseason push Zach Bryan drops 'All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster' album Roberto Clemente remains Latino legend 50 years after death Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesManhattan Fire finds code violations at Royal Towers after viral TikTok videosFormer Rock Creek ace pitcher Toby Becker diesReddi, Allen to contend for Hawk's Senate seatSen. Tom Hawk to retire Jan. 10K-State players, coaches give rave reviews of new indoor facilityOUR NEIGHBORS | Longtime resident Bob Stamey reflects on 'soul' of Manhattan on 75th birthdayTaking a leap of faith: 12-year-old Manhattan native wins top ballet awardFormer USD 383 paraeducator pleads not guilty to 37 child sex crimesK-State signs 26 players during 2023 early period'Mellencamp' lays out triumphs, flaws of legendary rock musician Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections 313 magazine Dec 16, 2022 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.