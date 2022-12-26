With only seniors Sheldon Butler-Lawson and Deontae Baker as its only players with returning varsity experience, Junction City is happy a 4-2 start to the year.
The Blue Jays won their first four before losing their last two before winter break against Topeka West and Wichita Northwest by a combined six points.
Head coach Nick Perez said the 4-0 start exceeded his expectations with the leadership and the youth on the team.
Junction City lost a large senior class last year but it has a lot of talent on the team this year. Additionally, it has back two players, junior Michael Boganowski and senior TJ Jones, who were unable to play last year due to injury.
Balanced talent allows an in-sync offense to be very effective.
“The thing about this team is they play together. They play like a team,” Perez said. “There is not a guy that they need to go to. They know that we can all kind of score a little bit, so that helps.
“We have played about nine or 10 guys every game. Looks like everybody has played in every game except two (players), and those are the guys that play a lot of junior varsity. We are going to try to get it to where we play as many guys as we can, because next year and the year after that, you want guys with a lot of minutes under their belt at the varsity level.”
Having Jones and Boganowski adds another element to the roster. Perez said it has “really been a bonus for us” having the two players back.
“Having TJ back is great. He is very quick, very swift with the ball; he is tough to guard,” Perez said. “Having Michael back is good because he has a big body, and he can score inside and outside. He can shoot (the ball) a little bit. (Boganowski) is just a tough matchup. If your (center) is going to guard Mike, he is going to drive it. If you are undersized, he is going to shoot over you or he is going to drive you again. Been very key for our success.”
Along with Jones and Boganowski, the Blue Jays have a talented freshman in Lovell Autry, who has played meaningful minutes to provide a boost. So far, he is a top-five scorer on the team.
“Lovell does a great job for us,” Perez said. “He can score, and I think that helps out a lot. I think when you are a freshman and you step on the floor, people think you are going to be a role guy. But he does a good job of scoring. That is one of his roles: to score. He can definitely get to the rim and make shots. He is a nice piece to our group.”
Junction City’s offense has been high-scoring to begin the season, averaging 65.8 points per game, including 84 points in the season-opening game against Great Bend and 81 points against Salina South in the second game.
Along with a 33-point win against Great Bend and a 28-point win against Salina South, the Blue Jays have also won a close game against Hays, 47-45, on the road.
“I think the game in Hays helped us out a lot. It was a tight game the whole game,” Perez said. “We were down, then we were up, then we were down. Our kids never wavered. We kept pushing. We kept getting the ball up the floor and making plays, and we ended up surviving that game.”
With the depth Junction City has, it can become difficult on opposing defenses as there are multiple Junction City players who can step up and make a play.
“Players make plays,” Perez said. “I think we got some guys that can make some plays. Any night, anybody can go off for us. That keeps other teams at bay.”
Junction City returns to action from the semester break Jan 3 on the road at Washburn Rural.