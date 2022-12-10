KANSAS CITY, MO. — No. 24 Kansas State women’s basketball’s late comeback attempt Saturday afternoon against South Dakota State came up short in an 82-78 loss at Municipal Auditorium.
Gabby Gregory scored 31 points for the Wildcats (9-2) and Serena Sundell added 15 more, but K-State struggled to find the bottom of the net all game long. The Wildcats shot 36% from the field despite creating 72 shot opportunities. They were 22% (8-of-37) from 3-point distance.
The Jackrabbits (6-4) never trailed in the game and went on top by as many as 14 points in the second half. K-State battled South Dakota State to a tie four times in the first half but trailed at halftime 41-37. The Jackrabbits scored five straight to open the third quarter and the Wildcats had to play catch-up the rest of the way without ever coming any closer than three points.
South Dakota State took a 75-65 advantage with 3:23 left in the game before Gregory and Sundell hit back-to-back layups in the span of nine seconds to draw within six with 1:36 to go.
Gregory converted an old-fashioned 3-point play with 22 seconds left to make it 76-72, Sundell scored with 10 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 79-76 and Brylee Glenn added a layup to claw to 81-78 with three ticks to go.
However, the Jackrabbits made just enough free throws down the stretch to hold off K-State. The Wildcats made five of their final shots while holding South Dakota State without a field goal for the last 3:23 of the game
It was the Jackrabbits third win over a Power 5 team this season and their second win over a ranked opponent.
For K-State, the loss was its second in four games and dropped itto 14-15 overall in games played at Municipal Auditorium.
The Wildcats will return to action at 1 p.m. next Sunday when they host Northern Colorado at Bramlage Coliseum.
Gregory hits 1,000
With a layup at the 4:51 mark of the second quarter, Gregory tallied the 1,000th point of her career. She scored 785 points during her three years at Oklahoma and now has 233 in 11 games at K-State.
Gregory entered the game atop the Big 12 and 20th in the nation with an average of 20.2 points per game.