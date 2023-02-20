Fresh Start Emergency Shelter
Fresh Start Emergency Shelter has been closed since December 2021.

 Holly Hendershot • Union

The Geary County Commission voted unanimously in favor of supporting the new Fresh Start emergency shelter, which opened its doors in Junction City earlier this month. The shelter will receive the funds the commission had set aside for it last year.

Fresh Start Director Tonette Hammond, Board President Debbie Savage and Treasurer Sally Jardine addressed the commission Feb. 13.

