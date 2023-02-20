The Geary County Commission voted unanimously in favor of supporting the new Fresh Start emergency shelter, which opened its doors in Junction City earlier this month. The shelter will receive the funds the commission had set aside for it last year.
Fresh Start Director Tonette Hammond, Board President Debbie Savage and Treasurer Sally Jardine addressed the commission Feb. 13.
Fresh Start has taken the place of the Open Door shelter located at 136 W. Third St. in Junction City. At this time, the shelter has four residents.
Homelessness is an issue in the area. According to Commissioner Alex Tyson, there are more than 80 homeless children in the school district alone, and Fort Riley has been recognized as a possible hub for people in need of housing.
“It’s not just families living on post,” he said. “It’s families that are misplaced and are staying with a soldier while they get on their feet. So those are things that we’re talking about trying to navigate around but also making sure that we’re tapping all the resources and all the right people.”
Tyson said he had reached out to Hammond about two weeks prior to the meeting, seeking more information about the shelter. He said he hoped the commission could do something extra to help the shelter with funding in the future.
“It’s not really a talking point yet, but hopefully we’re going to be able to find some funding — get some more funding — to where we help with what you guys have going on,” Tyson said.
“I’m excited you guys are open,” Commissioner Trish Giordano. “I know it’s been a long year and you guys have all worked very hard. I’m excited to see all the rooms that were adopted and you guys have done a great job. Because it is much-needed in our community and I don’t think people realize that.”
Giordano said she had heard from a representative of the Fort Riley Spouses’ Club who wanted to help the shelter address homeless veterans in the community.
Hammond said she had been working with the VA in Topeka to get help for those who claim veteran status.
“I have been able to talk with Topeka and if I can give their name — well, if they give their names — they will screen to see if they truly are a veteran and then they go from there to try and help them,” she said. “There’s so much that goes on that we have to screen everybody and I know that a lot of people don’t like that we have to do that, but for our safety and the safety of everybody else in there and the children across the street with (St. Xavier Catholic School) being there, we’re pretty thorough with what we’re doing.”
“I think you’re doing it the right way,” Commission Chair Keith Ascher said. “You’ve found the right path and you’re doing the right things.”
Fresh Start only opened its doors to guests earlier this month through from August through January, the facility has allowed people in need to come in to shower, wash their clothes and eat as-needed.
“We also gave them case management services by having the community workers come over and work with them,” Hammond said. “So we’ve been able to get some things done for them that they needed.”
These services helped people who were in danger of losing their housing pay their bills and remain in their homes.
Prior to Fresh Start opening its doors to overnight stays, people in need of temporary shelter had been transported to Manhattan.
Fresh Start can keep people for a total of 30 days after which point they must be on a housing list seeking more permanent housing.
Jardine pointed out that during that time, Hammond had been working on a volunteer-only basis. She was not the only one — many volunteers have contributed to the opening of Fresh Start.
“Our community is fantastic,” Jardine said. “I was so amazed to see all the people who come forward once they know that we’re here again.”
Those in need of shelter can call Fresh Start at 785-390-0102. To stay at Fresh Start, people will need to be screened at the Junction City Police Department.