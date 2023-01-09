Plunging temperatures in the last weeks of 2022 caused several water leaks in Geary County buildings.
The Geary County Sheriff’s Office building suffered a water leak last month, said Geary County Public Works Director Corey Trumpp.
Trumpp told the Geary County Commission the leak had occurred along Ninth Street.
“They discovered a small piece of concrete or a rock that was laying down there next to the elbow of the service line which — over time — rubbed a hole in it,” Trumpp said.
The leak has been fixed and the sidewalk, as of the county meeting last week, was still waiting to be repaired.
“Sheriff (Dan) Jackson said a member of his staff is going to be submitting a claim to KCAMP for that,” Trumpp said.
The local campus of Cloud County Community College also suffered a water leak at around the same time as the Sheriff’s Office building.
In building B1 — one of the buildings that hosts nursing classes — a pipe burst due to frozen water lines, causing the building to flood.
By the time the leak was discovered, the water was about 3 or 4 inches deep across the whole building.
“The entire building was flooded,” Trumpp said.
The flood appears to have caused serious damage to the building, damaging the sheetrock.
“They went around every room and cut out sheetrock about two feet up because it was totally saturated,” he said.
Some of the insulation — which became damp during the flooding — will have to be replaced.
Trumpp said he and his crew would pay close attention to potential damage to the flooring in the building.
“Supposedly it’s all dried out, but I haven’t been out there to look at it yet,” he said. “We’ll keep a close eye on the flooring. Most of the flooring there’s pretty new.”
Trumpp said he believed the water lines froze because of sagging insulation.
“Above the grid ceiling is where the lines are,” he said. “Well, above that is your insulation. When I was out there the week before last, I could see up into the ceiling where the ceiling tiles had (fallen) down and there was some sagging insulation which allowed that real cold air to get close to those water lines and froze (them).”
The building was insured.
Trumpp said it was a high priority on his building maintenance to-do list to walk the ceilings of the college’s other buildings to ensure that none of them have similar issues.
A water leak caused by a frozen sprinkler took place Dec. 27 at the Geary County Courthouse inside the hallway that leads into the new security building.
An electrical contractor accidentally tripped the breaker to the furnace of the security building. When it began thawing, the sprinkler went off, causing water to go into the clerk’s office.
“The floors were completely soaked inside that first office area,” Trumpp said.
The carpets are being dried out and sheetrock had to be removed from the south and west walls, respectively.
Because the electrical contractor caused the problem, it will not be the county’s responsibility to correct the damage.
Cold temperatures also slowed construction in the county, but because the weather has warmed somewhat, work had resumed as of last week.
Trumpp also updated the Geary County Commission on public works projects and opened the single bid for work laying the foundation of a salt and sand bunker. The bid was from Gustafson Concrete for a total of $50,900. Trumpp recommended the commission accept the bid, which it did unanimously.
In other public works news, the commission chamber monitor project is nearly complete. The monitors were installed in late December 2022 and Jan. 13 county officials will receive training on how to use the new monitors.