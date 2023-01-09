Geary County Courthouse
Buy Now

A water leak caused by a frozen sprinkler took place Dec. 27 at the Geary County Courthouse inside the hallway that leads into the new security building.

 File photo

Plunging temperatures in the last weeks of 2022 caused several water leaks in Geary County buildings.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office building suffered a water leak last month, said Geary County Public Works Director Corey Trumpp.

Tags

Recommended for you