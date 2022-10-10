Donors can increase their money to local nonprofit entities with a matching event next week.
The fourth-annual Greater Geary County Community Foundation Match Day is Tuesday, Oct. 18. It will be from 7 a.m to 5:30 p.m. in the Junction City Municipal Auditorium.
During the event, community members can donate to any of 45 participating nonprofits. Their gifts will be matched 50 cents on the dollar with $145,000 in matching funds that the foundation will distribute to the nonprofits.
The R2B4 Bramlage Family Foundation gave $100,000 in matching funds; Central Charities Foundation gave $25,000 and Crosby Family Foundation Gave $20,000, according to a statement from the foundation.
In 2021, the foundation had 39 participating nonprofits with $290,930 donations and $140,000 in matching funds for a total of $430,930 raised, said board member Calvin Pottberg in an email.
That’s an increase from the previous two years of match day, in which the foundation raised $365,947 (2020) and $138,350 (2019).
There is a $1,000 per matching limit for each donor for each fund — though there’s no limit on the amount of a donation. Each nonprofit has a maximum limit of matching funds they can receive of $7,500. There is no limit on the amount of public donations that a nonprofit can receive. All of the donations received from the public plus their portion of the matching funds goes to an account for each nonprofit and is available to them immediately.
How the public can participate:
Attend in person on Oct. 18 at the municipal building and choose the nonprofits you wish to donate to and leave a check for that total donation amount.
Mail a donor form and their check to our P.O. Box 411, Junction City, KS 66441. The mailing must be postmarked by October 18th to qualify for matching funds. The Match Day donor form is on the www.gearymatchday.com web site and can be printed off to accompany their check.