As of March 1, a former Union reporter will own and operate The Junction City Union.
Ryan D. Wilson, editor/publisher of The Clay Center Dispatch, has entered into an agreement to acquire the Union from Seaton Publishing Co., Inc. of Manhattan.
Wilson was employed by the Union as the city beat reporter when it was a daily newspaper in 2006 and 2007 and won awards for his work there. He has owned and operated The Dispatch since August of 2022, and prior to that was news editor there for 12 years. He has restored that publication to a full-time staff of six and is publishing twice a week. When he assumed ownership, the previous owner had reduced the once daily to a weekly, reduced the number of employees and cut their hours in half.
Wilson said he has similar goals for the Union. Not only does he intend to nearly exclusively carry local news about Junction City and Fort Riley, he intends to expand police and court news and publish more times a week.
“It took 30 days to find enough support to justify publishing The Dispatch twice a week,” Wilson said. “I don’t think publishing daily again in Junction City is out of the question, but we will need to have enough ads and subscribers to bring in the income to support that.”
Wilson has worked for and won awards at many publications over the years, including The Marysville Advocate, The Washington County News, The Topeka Capital-Journal, The Emporia Gazette, The Chanute Tribune, The Johnson County Sun, The Denton, M.D., Times-Record and Scripps Howard News Service. He was an Army photographer/videographer for four years that included stints with an intelligence unit that deployed to Iraq to catalog foreign weapons at the beginning of Operation Iraqi Freedom and was a field reporter for AFN-Europe.
He has fond memories of the time he previously spent living in Junction City. He has maintained friends here and is a past member of several Junction City organizations, including the local Shrine Club, the York Rite, American Legion Post No. 45 and Flint Hills Pride.
“I left the Union after refusing to recant a quote by a city councilman who had threatened to sue the paper over it,” Wilson said. “The other side of that story is that I had a recording and several witnesses, including one from the radio station, proving that the councilman had said exactly what he was quoted as saying.”
Sharing this story with a retired FBI investigator in Kansas City prompted that investigator to push for an investigation. As a result Councilman Michael “Mick” Wunder was convicted in 2009 of taking bribes in 2006 from a developer who received city contracts to construct new housing developments.
“He was convicted of taking bribes from the same developer he did not want to be quoted as threatening to pull the building permits from,” Wilson said.
As a result of this experience, Wilson believes strongly that the role of a newspaper is not only to serve as a forum for local news, but also to serve as a watchdog of local government and to tell the stories no one else will tell.
Seaton Publishing Co. president Ned Seaton said Wilson is exactly the kind of publisher the Union needs, and that he encourages subscribers to continue to support the newspaper going forward.
“Junction City deserves excellent news service, and I believe Ryan and his team will provide it,” he said.
As part of the agreement, Seaton Publishing will acquire the printing press in Clay Center, which will expand and improve the company’s printing operation, which is seeing increasing demand as other printers in the region have closed.
Wilson lives in Clay Center with a Shih Tzu and a Boxer that he has written a column about for many years. His son Isaac attends K-State. If you’d like to meet him, he will be attending the Legislative Coffee on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. at the Junction City Municipal Court, 701 N. Jefferson St.
The Union will continue to operate out of its current office, 222 W. 6th St. The phone number, 785-762-5000, will also remain, as will e-mail addresses.
Subscription and advertising rates will remain unchanged for the time being, and subscriptions paid for in advance will be honored.