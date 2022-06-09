The Environmental Protection Agency awarded the Flint Hills Regional Council $500,000 grant to clean up “brownfield” sites in the area so local governments can redevelop them.
Officials announced the award Wednesday in Junction City. A brownfield is a property for which the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant.
DeAndré Singletary, director of EPA Region 7 Land Chemical and Redevelopment Division, said there was a robust application process for the grant and emphasized that was not an easy feat for the Flint Hills area to receive the grant.
“This is a very competitive grant opportunity because it is national,” Singletary said, “which is why this is such a big deal. It is such an honor that we have a coalition of towns in Kansas who were able to compete against big cities on the east coast and on the west coast in order to get this opportunity.”
Singletary said part of the reason Flint Hills Regional Council was chosen to receive the grant is because it is a coalition of communities, which means the resources will go further.
“That is a really appealing thing whenever we see communities working together for redevelopment purposes,” he said.
“This brownfields grant is a significant step toward revitalization of the rural Flint Hills communities of Junction City, Manhattan, Ogden and others.”
Priority assessment sites within the three cities include Junction City’s historic downtown along the Republican River, east and central core districts in Manhattan and the Riley Avenue Revitalization area in Ogden.
Allen Dinkel, Junction City manager, said the awarding of the grant shows the importance of the cities and counties in the Flint Hills region working together to bring opportunities and funding to the area.
Dinkel said the brownfield project in Junction City to work on the Grant Avenue area is moving to its second phase. He said the result will be redeveloping and emphasizing that part of town that the city has gotten complaints about.
The grant is part of $254.5 million in brownfields grants for 265 selected communities. The grants are supported by President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law, which provides a total of $1.5 billion to clean up contaminated, polluted or hazardous brownfield properties.