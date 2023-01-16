USD 475 logo

The USD 475 Board of Education’s construction manager at risk position for its six year plan is expiring next school year at the end of this summer and the board may seek to select a new one.

A new construction manager at risk — if the district chooses to select one instead of going to hard bids — will work on the district’s six year plan and on the new early childhood center that the district expects to add.

