The USD 475 Board of Education’s construction manager at risk position for its six year plan is expiring next school year at the end of this summer and the board may seek to select a new one.
A new construction manager at risk — if the district chooses to select one instead of going to hard bids — will work on the district’s six year plan and on the new early childhood center that the district expects to add.
The district was presented with two possible options at its Jan. 9 meeting — to bring on a new construction manager at risk or take do hard bids, according to USD 475 Chief Operations Officer Karl DeArmond.
If the district were to choose hard bids, the district’s design firm Schaffer Johnson would design the building entirely and the district would put the project out for bid.
DeArmond suggested the construction manager at risk option would likely save the district a “substantial” amount of time and money.
“We typically use the construction manager at risk because it offers a lot of benefits through the design project where they can work with the construction manager, to help tailor the building to a more cost-effective piece” DeArmond said.
He said the ability to overlap the design and construction phases would help fast-track the project.
DeArmond said “an accelerated procurement schedule” would be necessary for emergency situations, if the district went with a construction manager at risk.
“Having to bring things to the board instead of just letting Hutton manage the contingency funds has proved beneficial up until now,” he said.
He said he did not believe choosing a construction manager at risk would encourage favoritism or diminished competition.
“Probably the opposite,” he said.
Board member Jason Butler brought up a concern over “large conglomerates” working on the district’s major building projects. He said he had heard concerns from members of the public over large companies “essentially having a monopoly” on district construction work. Butler asked what benefits might come with a contract bid to keep work in a local area.
“We have local architects within a 20-mile radius that we could feed our money to rather than disperse it across the nation,” he said. “If we save a few dollars here, that’s great but that trickle effect of keeping our dollar in the community has maybe even a bigger impact.”
DeArmond said local subcontractors had been encouraged to work on the Junction City High School project.
Anyone who is qualified is welcome to apply for a construction manager at risk position.
The district did not vote on the matter during its Jan. 9 meeting.
The district will review submittals and then issue a request for proposals in early April. The deadline for proposals will be April 21.
The board is expected to approve the district’s new construction manager at risk May 2.
Board reorganization
The board also reorganized at its Jan. 9 meeting. Members voted for member Kristy Haden to serve as President for the next year and member Beth Hudson to serve as Vice President.