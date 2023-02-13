The transition of operations for the former Geary Community Hospital to Stormont Vail Flint Hills Campus was complete Jan. 1, but Geary County is still working to transition accounts and contracts to Stormont Vail.

According to Geary County Commissioner Trish Giordano, it has been challenging to address all contracts that officials need to transfer to Stormont Vail or cancel. The county’s legal counsel, Peter Rombold, has been working on this, she said.

