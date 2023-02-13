The transition of operations for the former Geary Community Hospital to Stormont Vail Flint Hills Campus was complete Jan. 1, but Geary County is still working to transition accounts and contracts to Stormont Vail.
According to Geary County Commissioner Trish Giordano, it has been challenging to address all contracts that officials need to transfer to Stormont Vail or cancel. The county’s legal counsel, Peter Rombold, has been working on this, she said.
At this time, the county is “collecting the accounts receivable for services rendered up until Dec. 31, 2022,as well as making sure the accounts payable is taken care of for the same time frame,” Giordano said. “Our county public works director will be working closely with Stormont Vail to ensure the major repairs from deferred maintenance are being completed over the next five years.”
Commission chairman Keith Ascher and commission vice chair Alex Tyson said at the Feb. 6 county commission meeting the commission was committed to making sure everything went smoothly for the hospital.
“We’re in this together,” he said. “We’ve already made a sizable... I don’t want to say it’s a contribution, but investment in making sure that hospital is good to go and making sure that we clear up any loose ends when it comes to GCH.”
“We’re here with you,” Ascher said.
The transition will come at no extra cost to the taxpayers, Giordano said.