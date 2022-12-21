An increase in voter turnout in Geary County elections has created a need to add at least one local polling place, Geary County Clerk Rebecca Nordyke said.
She did not say where the new polling place or polling places would be, only that she believes they would be necessary to accommodate larger numbers of voters in future elections.
At the Dec. 19 county commission meeting, Nordyke requested $100,000 from the equipment fund be placed into a capital improvement fund to establish the polling places in 2023, to add extra reserve voting machines and to replace the ballot printer the county uses to print its own ballots.
“I don’t have hard costs on everything,” Nordyke said. “Going from the election to now to come up with those numbers, I haven’t had a chance to do."
She said officials need to add at least one and possibly two new polling places for future elections in Geary County. Nordyke said she had not had time to explore the locations for these polling places yet because she has been busy in the aftermath of the midterm elections, but that she wants the changes to be made in advance of the 2023 election to prepare for the 2024 presidential election.
During this year’s election, the county ad to use three of the county’s five reserve voting machines to handle larger-than-average voter turnout. Nordyke said the county has reserve machines in the event there is a problem with the regular voting machines. If something were to go wrong with the regular machines at the same time the reserve machines were in use to accommodate increased voter turnout, it could create an even bigger problem.
"I'm about five pieces of equipment short,” she said.
This year during advance voting, the county tested new printers that Nordyke said went over well with the public.
Under the new system, people who voted in person received activator cards and tickets which voters then scan to bring up their ballots.
Nordyke said she wanted to implement this system for in-person voters at polling places across the county during the next election cycle.
The money for all of this will come out of the $100,000 Nordyke requested from the equipment fund.
The printer the county uses to print its provisional and mail-in ballots needs to be replaced with something American-made, according to Nordyke. The current one was made overseas and it has become hard for the county to acquire cartridges for.
“I only have two more printer cartridges, which I’m not even sure will get us through a city-school election,” she said.
The commission has taken no action on Nordyke’s request at this time.