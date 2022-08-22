Junction City commissioners last week passed an amendment to an ordinance requiring licensing and registration for secondhand dealers.
The ordinance, passed years ago, requires people who operate pawn and thrift stores to register with LEADS Online, a website that helps the police department track pawned items and combat theft.
City attorney Britain Stites said the amendment changes some of the wording in the ordinance to narrow the definition of secondhand dealer and who has to provide identification in those transactions.
Stites said after the ordinance was first implemented, there were some “growing pains,” and he wanted to get input on how it might affect business owners.
“This is one that set off my new take of, ‘Let’s get business owners involved in this,’” he said. “They may not dictate how it goes, but they will at least give input of how this could affect them.”
The changes clarify what it means to be a second-hand dealer, he told commissioners. If you buy a set of golf clubs to play golf, he said, and later decide you don’t want to golf and sell them, you’re not a second-hand dealer. If a person buys things with the intent of selling them, though, they are a second-hand dealer.
People selling to the second-hand dealer must provide their ID to be able to track items. Previously buyers also had to provide identification, but people complained about that. Under the changes, buyers no longer have to show an ID.
“We also added some language dealing with affirmative defense,” Stites said. “Businesses that buy from commercial dealers aren’t intended to be covered. Antique sales, estate sales, ATF sales aren’t intended to be covered.”
The measure passed unanimously.
In other business, the commission unanimously approved the purchase of three new Dodge Durango SUVs for the police department. The vehicles, plus police equipment to outfit them, costs $199,449.
The SUVs will replace three 2019 Chevy Tahoes, all of which had more than 100,000 miles. The department had been approved to get three Ford Explorers in January, but eight months later, the vehicles still hadn’t been built, so the JCPD canceled the agreement.
John Lamb, chief of police, said getting police vehicles has become a national problem because companies are making civilian cars before they’re making police cars.
“We were fortunate that we were able to break that arrangement and we were able to find a company — a local company — that could provide three Dodge Durangos and have them fully outfitted for us,” Lamb said.
Three vendors were contacted regarding purchase and upfitting of vehicles: SVS (a local business), TCS Upfitters (Wichita) and SERV (Andover). SVS was the only company able to fulfill the bid. The cost for each vehicle is $38,500, plus $1,000 for shipping to Junction City. The original approved bid for three police Ford Explorers was $39,575.
With equipment and painting, the cost for each is $66,483.
The commission also approved purchase of a trailer message board for $15,685, for the police department to use for road closures, checkpoints, events and public service announcements.
Commissioners also approved the extension of Adams Brown CPA for an additional three years. The city government has used the firm since 2019.