With the new year, a few changes have taken place for the Junction City Commission.
The city has a new mayor and vice mayor and has made plans to pay off a loan for improvements to the city’s water system early.
The city will add two new police vehicles to the Junction City Police Department’s fleet and a trail will be constructed between Spring Valley Road and the new roundabout on Kansas Highway 18.
Jan. 3, city commissioners elected Pat Landes as Mayor and Ronna Larson as Vice Mayor.
The commissioners chose to leave most of the their board and committee assignments as-is. The commission chose to replace former Commissioner Nate Butler in most of his committee and board assignments with appointee Story. Landes will take over a position on the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Board of Directors. Butler vacated his seat on the city commission when he won his election to Kansas House of Representatives District 68.
During its Jan. 3 meeting, the commission considered an amendment to the loan the city has through the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment to help pay for the first phase of its water project.
“We started with $13.7 million,” City Manager Allen Dinkel said. “That project only came in at $9.3 million — that we got reimbursed for. One is early in the game we had a lot of payments — things we could have gotten reimbursed for. We had enough money in an account, why borrow money when we didn’t need to borrow money, we were balanced on cash, no problem. So we ended up borrowing $9 million versus the $13 million. The early payments of course were based on the $13 million amount. So we got a lot paid down.”
The city’s payments on this loan are set to drop significantly — from about $400,011 every six months to about $200,000 every six months.
“I want to go ahead and not change it,” Dinkel said. “I want to say, ‘how about we keep paying it off and instead of paying it off in 2037 you can have it paid off in 2028.’”
The city a certain amount of flexibility here, he said. Phase two of the water project is about to begin and the city has other projects on the horizon.
“It’s not a bad thing, I just want to get it paid off sooner,” Dinkel said.
The commission needed to sign off on the amendment which will allow the city to pay the loan off early.
The commission approved the amendment.
The Junction City Police Department submitted a request for two new Dodge Durango police pursuit vehicles from SBS totaling $123,876. The vehicles will be covered by the JCPD’s budget.
Junction City Chief of Police John Lamb presented the request to the commission.
“It should be noted that SBS is a local company and the only company that can provide all aspects of the purchase with initial vehicle through installation of all equipment needed to make the vehicles operational,” Lamb said.
Dinkel said the city was exempted in this case from taking bids for the vehicles.
“When in the case the department head feels it’s in the best interest in the city not to take bids … I have the authority to do so,” Dinkel said.
The commission agreed to the purchase of the two vehicles.
The city approved a 10 foot bike/walking trail between Blue Jay Way and Spring Valley Road back in July 2021.
City Public Works Director Ray Ibarra brought two bids for this trail before the commission — Ebert Construction Co. with a bid of $1,162,359 and Prado Construction with a bid of $1,655,037. The commission chose to go with the lower bid from Ebert Construction Co which was also lower than the engineer’s estimate of $1,261,650.
“Ebert’s a very good contractor, so we’re real confident with their bid,” Ybarra said when questioned about the engineer’s estimate.
KDOT will cover some of the cost through its 80/20 Transportation Alternatives Program. KDOT will cover $737,600 and the city will cover $424,759. The city will also cover “preliminary engineering and utilities and non-participating items,” Ybarra said.
Funding for the project can be pulled from either the federal funds exchange or the special highways fund, he said.
In other city news, the commission also agreed to vacate the North 135 feet of a platted alley on the eastern side of the second block of Clark’s Plateau Addition to Junction City which is located south of Orscheln’s, upon a request from Scott and Angela Wallace.