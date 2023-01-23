Chickens
Colton and Janae Linville work in the background as chickens roam on their farm. The Junction City Commission last week heard from citizens who want the city government to allow residents to keep chickens within city limits.

The rising cost of eggs has some Junction City residents wanting to keep chickens in their backyards.

Maiah Diel last week asked commissioners to consider allowing chickens within the city limits.

