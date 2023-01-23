The rising cost of eggs has some Junction City residents wanting to keep chickens in their backyards.
Maiah Diel last week asked commissioners to consider allowing chickens within the city limits.
This is not her first time bringing this subject before the commission. Diel, who lives in Junction City, spoke about allowing backyard chickens last year when avian flu had begun decimating chicken flocks around the nation and at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic during grocery shortages.
At that time, the commission unanimously agreed not to allow chickens.
As a USDA employee, she said people should be able to keep backyard chickens safely if they maintain good biosecurity practices such as keeping birds enclosed and keeping them segregated from wild birds.
“It is wild birds that are spreading (the avian flu) more than domesticated or livestock-type animals,” she said.
She addressed other concerns the city had cited in the past that had led them to disallow backyard chickens within the city limits such as possible bad smells and coop sizes.
“We already have a noise ordinance, a smell ordinance, an unsightly structure ordinance and so the things that I would propose again would be that if we were to allow chickens within city limits, there would be a limit of them,” Diel said. “I would request eight — eight hens, specifically.”
She also recommended the city allow chickens but outlaw birds that crow, put an ordinance in place banning coops that are visible from the street, require chicken owners to install a 6-foot-tall privacy fence and that chickens be kept in an enclosure that had a top on it to keep wild animals and birds out.
“It has been proven that a hen’s cluck is less decibels than a dog barking, so I don’t think noise there would be much of a concern since we do allow dogs — I think up to six — in the city limits,” Diel said.
Diel also suggested chicken owners be required to pay a registration fee, receive information on how to protect their flocks from the avian flu and sign a document agreeing to put these measures in place.
“Part of why we are seeing such an increase in the cost of poultry and eggs is because when a single bird is infected in a large operation, they have to cull the entire flock that’s ever come into contact with that (bird),” she said. “Whereas if you are allowing eight chickens in a backyard, most people wouldn’t have that many. And let’s be honest, people who go over that already have chickens now. But when you only have that many in your backyard — if all of us in town were to have a couple chickens in the backyard — if one house got infected with (avian flu), as long as people are practicing biosafety then it wouldn’t spread. You wouldn’t have to kill thousands of poultry at the same time.”
Diel cited a study conducted in 2012 in the Philippines where a small number of chickens were distributed to people who wanted them in the hopes of reducing the amount of garbage in landfills. Because chickens can be fed table scraps, the amount of food waste in landfills decreased significantly, she said. In total, the waste sent to landfills was reduced by about 30 percent.
Vera Gaer of Junction City also spoke in favor of allowing chickens.
“I don’t want to pay $6 a dozen for eggs,” Gaer said. “And yes I’m aware that the initial cost of having (chickens) is overall greater if you average it out per month for the year. However, on the flip side, every surrounding county in this state has chickens and we are the only one that doesn’t. And I’m honestly kind of flabbergasted and confused as to why that is an issue.”
She said she believed allowing chickens would be an educational experience for many families.
“I’m a teacher and I want to teach my children to learn to be more self-reliant on the land,” Gaer said. “We have a huge garden and we harvest it every year and we share it with our neighbors and our community and I’d like to do the same with my eggs.”
She agreed that the avian flu was a concern in many areas, but said it was mostly a problem found in large manufacturing facilities where hundreds of chickens are kept crammed together. Gaer said she believed proper enclosures could keep wild animals from harming backyard chickens.
She requested commissioners lift the chicken ban.
“We have families that are struggling to put food on their tables,” Gaer said. “Eggs in California are averaging $7 a dozen. I honestly don’t know how much they cost in the store here because I get mine from a farm and I don’t pay that much. But I’d like to have my own and I’d like to share them with my community and I just think that should be considered … There’s a lot of people that this could help and I think that it’s not an unreasonable thing to ask given that all of the surrounding communities — including Manhattan, which is a large city compared to us — have them.”
The commissioners did not vote on the issue at the meeting. They did not respond to the comments made by Diel and Gaer.