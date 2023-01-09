With a rising cost of living and inflation across the United States has come — for Geary County employees, at least — an increased wage.
Changes to the pay rates and benefits of Geary County employees went into effect this month.
County employees have seen an increase to their paychecks, which the commission said it instituted to combat the rising cost of living.
The changes also include the addition of a 1-percent incentive raise that current Geary County employees will receive come July, assuming they are still employed by the county at that time.
Human Resource Director for Geary County Crystal Malchose addressed county commissioners about these changes on Jan. 3, asking for clarification on who would be eligible for the 1-percent incentive raise and who would not.
According to Geary County commissioners, in order for a county employee to receive the incentive raise, they will have to have been working for the county on or before Jan. 1 of this year and still be employed with the county by the second pay period in July of this year.
The one percent incentive will be added to an employee’s base salary, not to any other pay such as overtime and job-related allowances.
“That one percent is based on their expected annual wage,” Malchose said.