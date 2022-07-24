In his fifth appearance at Livestock Showmanship Contest, Cody Brown placed for the first time and Tava Gustafson won first overall after several third-place finishes.
Cody Brown was reserve champion in beef and was the Champion in the Round Robin.
Thunderstorms this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. High around 75F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 25, 2022 @ 4:59 am
In his fifth appearance at Livestock Showmanship Contest, Cody Brown placed for the first time and Tava Gustafson won first overall after several third-place finishes.
Cody Brown was reserve champion in beef and was the Champion in the Round Robin.
Brown, 16, has previously competed in the event four times before becoming a champion for the first time this year.
Brown said this year is the first time he has ever come close to winning in all his events at the Livestock Showmanship Contest and said showmanship is all about chemistry.
“It is all about how you and your animal work together,” Brown said. “And how you would present your animal as best as you can to the judges.”
Brown has participated in the Livestock Showmanship Contest at least four times before this year and said his personal interest in showmanship has grown.
“It has helped me and encouraged me to improve,” Brown said. “It is not always going to be easy. You got to learn and improve over time.”
Brown will continue to compete in the Livestock Showmanship Contest in future years.
Meanwhile, Gustafson won the division overall championship in both beef and swine.
Gustafson, 14, has participated in showmanship contests since she became eligible at the age of eight.
She has finished in third place a few times, but this is the first time she had finished in first place. She said she was a little bit surprised to finish at the top.
Her goat's name is G1.
Gustafson is a Junction City native, and she said showmanship runs in her family as her mom grew up showing cattle which made her interest in showmanship an “automatic thing” for her.
She started with cattle, and then she wanted to try something else, so she moved on to goats. After her dad married her stepmother, who is a "pig girl", she got her into showing hogs.
It's been a journey for Gustafson to improve on her relationships with her animals to win the championship.
“I think it is just a learning thing,” Gustafson said. “If you are a first-time shower, you are probably not going to do very good. How I learned to showcase is that I would watch older kids, and then everyone has their own techniques. You just have to figure it out.”
Gustafson, 14, describes the relationships with her animals as: “unbreakable”.
“I have a lot of trust in (my animals),” Gustafson said. “And I know they have a lot of trust in me as well.”
Gustafson has aspirations of attending Kansas State and hopes to compete on the livestock judging team. Gustafson said that the success she's already obtained will help her a lot.
“It will show them I actually know a little bit about livestock," Gustafson said.
Gustafson also had the champion market hog which went for $2,200 at action. Brown had the championship market beef which sold for $2,300.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.