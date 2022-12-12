Chapman wrestling has solid week
The Chapman wrestling teams had another solid week of competition. From Coach Zach Lucas:
On Thursday, the teams traveled to Smoky Valley for a boys and girls dual. The girls wrestled first, but there weren’t many weight classes that matched up. The only girls that had matches were freshman Adelle Lane, sophomore Taya Rowley, and senior Karrie Tiller. All three wrestled well but just couldn’t pull out wins. Lane and Rowley wrestled up a weight class just to get mat time. The girls ended with a score of Smoky 36, Chapman 18 (all points via open weights). The boys fared better, but still weren’t able to get the overall win with a final score of 39-42. The bright spots of the night were senior TJ Schreiner, senior Justin Wisner-McLane, junior Ryan Clark, and senior Brayden Lexow. Those four pulled out big wins to help give the team a chance, but there were just too many open weight classes that turned into free points for the Vikings.
Saturday saw more tournament action with the Lady Irish traveling to Clay Center and the Irish making the trip to Minneapolis.
The girls only took a few wrestlers to Clay Center, but those merry few were able to add to the team total. There were a few weight classes that had to be combined in order to have a full field of competitors. In the 105-pound weight class, Sr. Mena Mann placed fifth, and freshman Adelle Lane placed fourth. Senior Karrie Tiller placed fourth at 135. The 140- and 145-pound weight classes were also combined. Freshman Avery Welling placed fifth, while sophomore Taya Rowley placed third. Senior Lillian Shipman finished in second in the 170-pound weight class. The girls all wrestled hard and were able to gain a LOT of experience on the mat. These girls get better each and every week.
The boys took both the JV and the Varsity to Minneapolis which turned out to be a great day for the Irish. The team took second overall, missing out on first by just a few matches. Freshman Levi Willmann (106), freshman Ian Sayers (144), senior Justin Wisner-McLane (150), and Sr. Brayden Lexow (215) all took home gold in their divisions. Senior TJ Schreiner (132) also made the podium, placing fourth. Lexow and Wisner-McLane remain undefeated on the season and are racing each other for the school pin record (think Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire in 1998). Freshman Jeremik Blanks (113) placed fifth and added three pins to his record. Freshman Jeremiah Frey (120) placed 6th. Sophomore Julius Raygoza (120) placed seventh. Junior Travis Leasure (126), junior Ryan Clark (157), and senior Troy Boyd all wrestled well and came away with fifth in their weight classes.
On the JV side of things, there were a LOT of great performances by the Irish. Sophomore Marcus Reed (113) went 3-0 in his debut tournament. Freshman Lestat Marse (120), and senior Tyler Gouker both came away with their first wins of the season. Sophomore Blake Barnum (120) wrestled up in the 126-pound weight class, going 3-0 with all three wins by pin. Senior Mark Buus (132) and senior Ryan Rutz (285) both placed third in their weight classes.
This week will see three consecutive days of competition with the girls wrestling on Thursday at Abilene, the JV boys on Friday at Abilene, and the Varsity boys traveling to Russell on Saturday.