A Junction City man is in jail after being charged with killing his sister-in-law over the weekend.
Junction City police arrested Michael Chavez, 19, for second-degree murder in the death of his sister-in-law at 1:40 a.m. Sunday.
JCPD responded to perform a welfare check on Carolina Almendarez Marquez, 22, at 10:14 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Seventh Street.
Officers discovered Marquez dead inside the residence and initial investigation ruled her death as a homicide.
Investigations Capt. Trish Giordano said Wednesday an autopsy has been completed but JCPD has not yet received the completed report, which would confirm the cause of death.
Marquez was arrested a few hours later that night a few blocks away from the residence, Giordano said.
Chavez is confined at the Geary County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.