James Sherow, K-State’s university distinguished professor of history, will retire June 9. A fourth-generation Kansan, Sherow is a nationally and internationally recognized expert on Kansas, North American Indians, the American West and environmental history.
His 2014 book, “Railroad Empire Across the Heartland,” was named a Kansas Notable Book and received the 2015 Midwestern History Association’s Hamlin Garland Prize for best book. His most recently published book, “The Chisholm Trail: Joseph McCoy’s Great Gamble,” 2018, explores the significance of the tiny waystation at Abilene, established by Joseph McCoy after the Civil War. This book won several prestigious awards in 2019 alone: Outstanding Western Book by West Texas A&M University’s Center for the Study of American West; the Hal K. Rothman Prize for best environmental history of the American West by the Western History Association; Finalist for the Stubbendieck Great Plains Distinguished Book Prize by the Center for Great Plains Studies.
Sherow additionally authored six book chapters and 17 refereed journal articles, has given scores of public presentations and conference papers, and was featured in several documentaries and television programs. His current book project is a study of Delmonico’s Restaurant in New York City and its role in the formation of National Women’s Clubs in the United States. He became interested in the topic while researching his Chisholm Trail book and expects to send the prospectus to an editor over the summer. Once a historian, always a historian.
In August 2012 he co-authored one of 10 essays in the 2013 Presidential Inaugural Portfolio. The essay firmly established Kansas State University’s legacy as the first operational land-grant college in the nation. For the past eight years, he has served as managing editor of Kansas History: A Journal of the Central Plains, the journal of record for the state. In 2018-19, Sherow was elected president of the Kansas Association of Historians. He was elected twice to the Manhattan City Commission and was mayor from 2011 to 2012. While on the commission, Sherow played an instrumental role in the development and dedication of the Flint Hills Discovery Center, a $24 million public project celebrating the history and ecology of the tallgrass prairie.