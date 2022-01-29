HODGES Jan 29, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charlene Hodges will celebrate her 80th birthday on Feb. 2.Cards can be sent to her at 3905 Hodges Lane, St. George, KS 66535. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charlene Hodges Birthday St. George Recommended for you Latest News Corrections for Jan. 29, 2022 Kansas Profile: Myndi & Jason Krafft, Krafft Beef LIBRARY COLUMN | Books by Black authors for kids Manhattan author writes entertaining debut novel with 'After She Falls' Club news for Jan. 29, 2022 HODGES Junction City quilter creates intricate quilt art in Manhattan Arts Center exhibit Ford launches pilot program to equip California winegrowers with EVs, software services Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWildcats fall in Sunflower Showdown after 2nd half KU rallyNicole Kidman's daughter doesn't want to cast her momTwo more residents die as Riley County reports 2nd-highest COVID increaseManhattan city government struggles with staffing shortagesWilkerson: Riley County will enforce Schmidt's opinion on delta-8Delta-8 THC products remain on Manhattan shelves as other counties abolish salesNBAF official: Facility has hired more than half of needed staffSecond brother involved in 2019 murder sentenced to 15 years in prisonOUR NEIGHBORS | For new Stagg Hill turf boss, the course is his canvasK-State gets verbal pledge from Arizona quarterback for 2022 class Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.