TOPEKA – To reaffirm her administration’s support for local organizations engaged in efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccinations, Governor Laura Kelly today announced the launch of the Pandemic Assistance & Vaccine Equity Grants (PAVE) program.
The PAVE program, launching today through a partnership between Governor Kelly and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, provides an additional funding opportunity to local organizations’ vaccine efforts. The program is specifically dedicated to reaching high-risk, vulnerable communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic, including underserved populations such as racial and ethnic minorities and rural communities.
“Local organizations across the state have been working tirelessly for months to increase vaccinations among underserved populations and protect all of their communities from the threat of the virus,” Governor Kelly said. “Through the PAVE program, my administration is pleased to support those efforts, empowering local communities to keep Kansans healthy, keep businesses open, and keep kids in school.”
Organizations can apply for grants up to $10,000 to support vaccination efforts. Requested funds must be utilized to support vaccine planning and activities to ensure effective and equitable COVID-19 vaccination distribution. This includes expanding infrastructure and supplies, engaging in additional partnerships, providing additional education and communication materials, supporting transportation costs, and implementing and evaluating new strategies to reach underserved populations.
By expanding available resources, the State aims to empower communities promoting vaccination while ensuring greater access to the free and safe COVID-19 vaccine for all Kansans.
These funds are available to many types of organizations, including not but limited to clinics, community and faith-based organizations, Kansas tribes, nonprofits, colleges, and pharmacies. Funding does not need to go through the SPARK approval process.
Applications must be submitted for consideration to PAVE@ks.gov by December 31, 2021.