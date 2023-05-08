Manhattan Day is back for another go-round, with a couple of relatively minor adjustments.
In the event you’re not familiar, The Mercury created Manhattan Day in 2000 as a way to celebrate the community by promoting neighborhood picnics all over town. The city government joined in by waiving the fees for blocking off streets for block parties, and we got grocery stores to pitch in by providing buns and, for awhile, hot dogs.
We do it the first Saturday in June to mark the time in 1855 when two groups of settlers got together to form what’s now Manhattan. There’s a long and interesting backstory there, involving commercial and ideological interests, and a steamboat that hit a sandbar. The developers were trying to get further upstream, to where Junction City is now, but, well, this was good enough, I guess.
Anyway, neighborhood leaders responded by hosting dozens of such picnics and cookouts every year. It was – and still is – a great way to create and strengthen the kinds of connections that create a community. We did take some time off during the pandemic, thinking it unwise to promote gatherings of viral vectors.
But once again, we’re encouraging all of you to get together. Please join in with your neighbors to plan an event. Some of you already have.
You get to define what your neighborhood is. There is no central authority here. It’s up to you.
I’d just ask you to let us know about your gathering by emailing me with the information. If you’d like to take advantage of free hot dog buns or free hamburger buns, let me know how many you’ll need. You’ll need to submit that information to me by Sunday, May 28 in order to make the necessary arrangements.
I do have one additional condition this year: To get the freebies, you’ll need to be an active subscriber to this newspaper, either in print or digital form. If you’re not, we’re happy to remedy that situation pronto, as I’m sure you can imagine. We’d also ask you to spread the word about subscribing, since the continued existence of this event and many of the other services we provide depends largely on that.
Buns come in packs of eight. Send your requests, and the information about your gathering, to me at nseaton@themercury.com.
If you need a street-blocking permit, contact Suzy Mullin at the city government, mullin@cityofmhk.com.
It’s a heckuva community we’ve got here. It’s worth celebrating it.