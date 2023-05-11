I’m with Linda Morse. I’m for keeping downtown limestone.
Commissioner Morse raised the issue during a discussion of downtown’s future, an intermittent topic that is again coming up because somebody in the planning department wants it to. These discussions eventually start to sound repetitive and a little pointless, since the only thing that matters ultimately is whether to approve a particular development or not when one comes along.
(To further elaborate, this is an ANNUAL “future of downtown” plan, and this particular discussion was a QUARTERLY update. Goodness. Do we need a report on whether the grass is growing?
I’m reminded of Jack Goldstein’s adage: My idea of long-term planning is, shoot ‘em fast and shoot ‘em dead. Or Mike Tyson’s: Everybody’s got a plan until they get hit in the face.)
But, OK, I get it. You have to have things like design standards or else it’s the wild west.
And as long as we have them, I think downtown ought to retain the look and feel of limestone that has long been its basic theme. A glass-and-steel skyscraper or a redwood Rocky Mountain cabin just don’t quite fit.
Downtown ought to retain a connection to the town’s history, and – given that we’re surrounded by limestone – it made sense from the beginning to build it that way. That’s also why it’s the predominant look up on campus.
To bang the same drum again, I’d once again plead for some sort of powerwashing regimen to keep the black gunk off the limestone. But I’m beginning to drone on about that at least as bad as the planners.
I’m not as concerned as Commissioner Morse about increasing nightlife downtown. I think that’s good. Bringing people downtown, regardless of the hour, is a good idea. Certainly residential and retail have to be prominent, too – it would make no sense to turn it into a bar district. We already have one of those. But there’s not a lot of risk in that.
Anyway I’m nitpicking. Well-said, commish. Keep the limestone look.