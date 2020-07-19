I waded into the Facebook cesspool the other day, and came out perturbed, of course.
There’s something I’d like to say in response to a recurring theme. That theme is: The media (meaning us) benefits by stirring up fear.
The recent version starts with an objection to our reporting on the coronavirus pandemic. Generally the objection is that our reporting somehow blows the situation out of proportion, that we’re fearmongering. And then the suggestion is usually that we benefit — presumably financially — by doing that.
When I ask how it is we would make money, the answer is that stirring up fear would make people click on the headlines on our website, and that we make money through advertising when people view articles online.
In a very narrow sense, there’s a grain of truth to it. Website advertising does bring us some revenue. It is extremely cheap — something like $7 per 1,000 impressions at most. Let’s just be really generous and say that a screaming, fear-mongering headline somehow managed to generate 10,000 impressions. That would mean we’d generate a whopping $70.
Look, we’re not going to turn down $70 in revenue.
But let’s further assume that the screaming headline was actually misleading, and ended up wasting readers’ time. If we just have eight subscribers quit their online subscription (at $10 a month) because we misled them like that, we would end up $10 in the hole in one month. And those subscriptions go on month after month, whereas the $70 from the junk-food infusion of sugar would evaporate really quick.
That’s to say nothing of print subscribers, who pay two or three times that much. If we lost three of those, we’d be under water on that story.
At The Mercury, and at most of the newspapers I know, we end up making money if we provide a solid, reliable news report. We’re in the business of informing our subscribers, in exchange for the payment they make us for that subscription.
We sell ads because advertisers like to reach those subscribers — because there are a lot of them, and because those subscribers tend to give a little more credence to the information in those ads, just because the ads are adjacent to reliable news reporting.
Fearmongering, re-publishing rumor — it doesn’t do us any good in the long run.
Certainly we have an interest in providing interesting material. Arguments, disagreements, controversy...those things are interesting. So are crimes, and lawsuits. Sorry. They just are. But that’s different from fearmongering. That’s reporting on stuff that human beings are interested in.
We report on the coronavirus pandemic — and the government’s response to it — because that is our job. We inform our subscribers about what’s going on in the community, and what their elected and appointed officials are doing. It’s not fearmongering. It’s reporting in the middle of a viral pandemic.
Our subscribers rely on us for that work. That will sustain us in the long run.