I see where “The Beatles” are putting out a new song, aided by artificial intelligence. I use the quote marks because two of them are dead, so I can’t quite buy the premise. Which probably tips you about the direction this column is going to take. I find this all unnerving.

My first reaction to the news was excitement. I mean, the Beatles were a cultural phenomenon, in some ways revolutionaries – and they remain spellbinding to this day. Part of it is that their lifespan as a band was so short and their production so intensely good that you’re left wanting more. I mean, their last album, Abbey Road, holds up right now as a masterpiece, 54 years after it came out. Part of their appeal is that “what-could-have-been” thing.

