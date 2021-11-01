PREP FOOTBALL=
Anderson County 25, Baxter Springs 0
Baldwin 46, Royal Valley 42
Cair Paravel 52, Manhattan Eagles 0
Cherryvale 15, Iola 6
Clay Center 28, Scott City 0
Council Grove 56, Goodland 0
Hays 19, Goddard-Eisenhower 13
Jefferson West 8, Osawatomie 6
Larned 33, Halstead 20
Lyons 30, Belle Plaine 26
NOAH, Okla. 31, Christ Preparatory Academy 3
Smith Center def. Wichita Independent, forfeit
Wichita Home School 31, KC East Christian 3
State Playoffs=
First Round=
Class 6A=
BV Northwest 62, KC Harmon 0
BV West 38, SM West 18
Blue Valley 31, SM South 13
Derby 63, Wichita Southeast 9
Gardner-Edgerton 41, Dodge City 20
Junction City 35, Wichita Campus 17
Lawrence 37, Topeka 7
Lawrence Free State 49, Wichita South 22
Manhattan 64, Wichita North 6
Olathe North 42, Olathe East 14
Olathe West 38, SM North 6
Washburn Rural 52, Wichita West 7
Wichita East 24, Garden City 7
Class 5A=
Andover 51, Salina South 21
DeSoto 50, Topeka West 26
Hutchinson 28, Wichita Bishop Carroll 21
Kapaun Mount Carmel 35, Goddard 3
Maize 39, Newton 9
Maize South 48, Wichita Heights 21
Mill Valley 38, Highland Park 0
Pittsburg 63, KC Turner 0
Salina Central 42, Liberal 10
Shawnee Heights 34, KC Sumner 0
Southwest 37, Leavenworth 7
Spring Hill 64, KC Schlagle 6
St. Thomas Aquinas 48, KC Washington 17
Topeka Seaman 57, Emporia 6
Wichita Northwest 63, Valley Center 0
Class 4A=
Andover Central 48, Wellington 0
Atchison 14, Fort Scott 6
Augusta 33, El Dorado 25
Basehor-Linwood 53, Labette County 8
Bishop Miege 34, Tonganoxie 20
Buhler 49, Abilene 0
Chanute 57, Bonner Springs 14
Circle 28, Rose Hill 14
Eudora 48, Ottawa 12
KC Piper 46, Coffeyville 6
McPherson def. Arkansas City, forfeit
Mulvane 46, Ulysses 16
Paola 46, Lansing 14
St. James Academy 56, Louisburg 22
Wamego 42, Great Bend 21
Winfield 14, Independence 7
Class 3A=
Andale 53, Hugoton 2
Chapman 50, Smoky Valley 20
Cheney 48, Clearwater 14
Concordia 52, Colby 20
Frontenac 26, Columbus 6
Galena 50, Burlington 6
Girard 35, Caney Valley 8
Holcomb 63, Hesston 25
Parsons 28, Prairie View 26
Perry-Lecompton 28, Sabetha 21
Riley County 18, Russell 15
Rock Creek 34, KC Bishop Ward 17
Southeast Saline 60, Marysville 7
Topeka Hayden 49, Hiawatha 0
Wichita Collegiate 23, Pratt 8
Class 2A=
Beloit 53, Lakin 6
Garden Plain 42, Haven 16
Hays-TMP-Marian 42, Minneapolis 18
Hillsboro 62, Douglass 7
Hoisington 35, Ellis 14
Kingman 52, Hutchinson Trinity 13
Nemaha Central 48, Pleasant Ridge 14
Rossville 56, Republic County 0
Silver Lake 62, Atchison County 20
St. Mary’s 52, Mission Valley 0
Wellsville 48, Erie 6
Class 1A=
Conway Springs 68, Salina Sacred Heart 0
Ell-Saline 48, Stanton County 0
Jackson Heights 62, Central Heights 10
Lyndon 59, Horton 13
Oakley 48, Elkhart 6
Plainville def. Sublette, forfeit
Remington 40, Ellinwood 13
Troy 22, Uniontown 14
Valley Heights 29, Pleasanton 14
Class 8M-I=
Meade 54, Rawlins County 6
Class 8M-II=
Norwich 38, Sylvan-Lucas 12