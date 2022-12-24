flickner farm tour

Ray Flickner, far right, talks about research being done on his farm near Moundridge. The Flickner Innovation Farm will host a workshop in Inman Jan. 12 to update farmers on recent research projects.

 Courtesy photo

INMAN, Kan. — The Flickner Innovation Farm will host a January 12 workshop to present up-to-date outcomes from the farm’s technology implementation and projects studying natural resource use.

There will also be a presentation from NASA about how their programs can benefit farm management.

