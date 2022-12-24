INMAN, Kan. — The Flickner Innovation Farm will host a January 12 workshop to present up-to-date outcomes from the farm’s technology implementation and projects studying natural resource use.
There will also be a presentation from NASA about how their programs can benefit farm management.
The workshop will take place at the Inman Community Center and will feature a range of experts speaking on a variety of subjects, including groundwater nitrate dynamics, protein sampling and grain quality, using cover crops for soil health, irrigation management, and more.
Organizers say the investigations from Kansas State University and University of Kansas researchers, local producers, and industry partners are helping to fine-tune current and emerging technologies that conserve water use while improving water quality and soil health.
“We have done just about everything this year, from looking at the water quality in our wells to chatting with scientists from NASA about the satellites in space,” said Ray Flickner, who owns and operates the Flickner Innovation Farm, located near Moundridge, Kan. “I’m excited to let people know what we’ve learned, in hopes that it will make a difference for other producers.”
The program begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. The event is free, and lunch will be provided.
More information, including registration, is available online from the Kansas Center for Agricultural Resources and the Environment (KCARE).
Those interested in attending should register with KCARE by January 9.
The Innovation Farm is a partnership between Flickner, university scientists, watershed specialists and industry leaders.
Together, they are conducting studies in a large-farm setting to identify the most efficient technologies and techniques for Kansas producers to use on their own farms.
Several K-State faculty members are conducting research at the Innovation Farm, including studies about soil health and cover crops; nutrient management; weed management; protein mapping and grain quality studies; and investigations on the effects of long-term cropping systems on fertilizer requirements.
In addition to presentations about ongoing projects and upcoming research, the meeting will also include opportunities to meet with vendors and other industry representatives.