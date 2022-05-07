As its subtitle indicates, “Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service” is a book about the United States Secret Service, the organization responsible for protecting American presidents, their families, former presidents, and visiting heads of state. Originally created in 1865 to deal with counterfeiting, the service was not officially tasked with protecting chief executives until after the assassination of President William McKinley in 1901. It remained a relatively small-scale operation for another half-century after that. “In the last six decades,” the author tells us (p. xvi), “the Secret Service has grown from three hundred agents and a $5 million budget to seven thousand agents, officers, and other staff and a budget of over $2.2 billion.” The scope of its mission and its technological and organizational challenges have grown at least as much.
Carol Loennig is a national investigative reporter for The Washington Post. She and fellow reporter Philip Rucker co-authored the 2019 best-seller, “A Very Stable Genius.” Loennig first became interested in the Secret Service in 2012, when she covered the “Hookergate” affair — a group of drunken agents having sex with prostitutes in Cartagena, Colombia, at the time of a visit there by President Barack Obama.
“Zero Fail” covers more than half a century of the service’s history, from the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy to the disastrous events of Jan. 6, 2021. The 27 chapters are divided into five historical sections, beginning with “Kennedy and Nixon (1963-1974)” and ending with “The Trump Years (2016-2021).” But this is no simple chronological account. Each chapter reads like a separate tale of adventure (including assassination attempts), bureaucratic infighting, or human strengths and weaknesses.
Loennig provides detailed descriptions of the lives of numerous Secret Service agents and the presidents they have served. In some cases, her close reporting engenders admiration for the courage shown by agents in times of crisis or for the thoughtful and “motherly” behavior of First Lady Barbara Bush toward the agents protecting her. In other chapters, the feeling is more disgust — with the sexual escapades of the “Hookergate” agents and Presidents Kennedy and Clinton, or with the blatant use of the Secret Service for personal benefit by Presidents Nixon and Trump.
The central theme of the book, hinted at in its subtitle, is the deterioration of the Secret Service over the last six decades despite many attempts to address its problems. Inadequate financial resources to deal with a massively-increased workload, overworked — and often under-appreciated — agents, a self-protective bureaucracy, and a “frat-boy” culture of drinking and sex are all part of the discussion. This book would have been a good assignment for the administrative ethics course I used to teach at K-State. It presents lots of ethical issues to consider — secrecy, abuse of power, favoritism, and more — but no easy solutions.
Loennig winds up her account by telling how a senior official in the previous administration told her (p. 487) “that they and their fellow senior national security advisers revere the commitment of so many of the Secret Service’s soldiers on the front line, but they remain haunted that the agency hasn’t been given the money, staff, or tools to do all its jobs.” Her final words are appropriate: “It should haunt us all.”
This book is fairly lengthy and well-documented, with nearly 30 pages of endnotes. The narrative is lively and engaging and the notes are unobtrusive. I found the book difficult to put down. It is available at the Manhattan Public Library.
William L. Richter is professor emeritus of political science and former associate provost for international programs at Kansas State University.