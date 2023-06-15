Most obituaries are written by one of two people. The first is a stressed and confused family member who just lost someone close to them. The funeral is in a week or less, and they have to sit down and slam something out the door. The other is a funeral director, like me, who knows very little about the deceased outside of what was said in an arrangement conference and who will compile a boilerplate profile off a sheet of vital statistics.
Both results will be formulaic and will contain little, if any, of the spark that made the person distinct. No one will read the final product and think, “Oh, that’s so her.”
James Hagerty is in the unique position of being a professional obituary writer for the Wall Street Journal. As opposed to me, he can devote his whole time and attention to a single story, and get at the essence of the person which will give readers the feeling they really know them.
So, when James Hagerty tells you, “You should write your own obituary and this is how to do it,” you should listen to him.
He says as much in, “Yours Truly: An Obituary Writer’s Guide to Telling Your Story,” from Citadel Press. Within it, the reader is given all the tools and reasons needed to start putting to paper what they want posterity to know. There are Do’s, like mentioning your specific hobbies and quirks, and Don’ts, like including a complete list of every club you’ve ever belonged to.
Hagerty also includes many of his favorite stories that he and others have written, to show how even a person with a “normal” life can still have interesting stories worth remembering. For example, a political cartoonist remembered his mom’s penchant for forgetting about kettles on the stove, “leaving her kids with the impression that fanning the smoke alarm was a step in brewing tea.”
Many of Hagerty’s stories are about people who left an impression on the world, hence why they receive a write up in the Journal, but who most people don’t know. This includes Henry Bloch, one of the founders of H&R Block, and Catherine Hamlin, a pioneering OBGYN in Africa.
Hagerty’s style is warm and the stories within are quite interesting. The book is worth a look for them alone. I’ve long believed that people are the most interesting thing in the world and these stories only reinforce my belief.
But for Hagerty, all the tips and stories are here for one purpose: to let you know you can and should write your own story. Busy as you may be, you have more time now than your family will between your death and funeral. You have a clearer head now than they will then. Most of all, you know your stories. You know your successes to celebrate and failures to learn from.
“But I can’t write!” You protest. Hagerty has tips on how to create an oral history with voice recording. There’s probably a device in your pocket right now that is capable of it. In the immortal words of Wyatt Cheng, “Do you guys not have phones?”
Take it from me. I have been paid to write obituaries before and will do so again. You can do a better job with your story than I ever could. If compiling your memoir interests you, I’d recommend starting with “Yours Truly.”