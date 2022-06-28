The Manhattan city government runs a concert series on summer Friday nights. Over the years we’ve seen all sorts of things at the band shell in City Park, from a Chubby Checker show that drew a huge crowd and has been fondly remembered, through performances by Rockers Badfinger, The Loving Spoonful and Eric Burden.
A jazz festival held in conjunction with K-State was part of the line-up for several years. The summer musical, featuring area teen-agers, has sometimes appeared in the catalog.
The last few years the offerings have been a little more modest, though the free shows have often been quite entertaining. The most recent of these was called Jaron Bell’s Acoustic Showcase, and it had its attractions.
Performing were three singers who accompanied themselves with six string guitars, and a bevy of elementary school-aged dancers. The latter, apparently students in a summer workshop, performed down on the cement surface that sits where an orchestra pit would be if the Norvell were an indoor theater. This wasn’t a long show, but one had to be charmed by the exertions of the little ballet and jazz dancers.
The evening had opened with songs performed by Nick Taylor and Sam Unruh, one of them from Salina and the other from Canton. Their odd formula had them both stand on the stage, guitars in hand, and performing alternate numbers. Occasionally one would add harmony singing to one of the other’s songs.
Each did six tunes, all of which would fit under the contemporary “country” heading. One of the singers, I believe it was Taylor, had some gravel in his voice and preferred rockier material. One, I think Unruh, was a crooner who favored mid-tempo ballads. The material was unfamiliar and often original, with a well-received “Folsom Prison Blues” being the exception. Suey!
The last half of the show featured Bell. He was a good natured, energetic, strolling and joking and shouting performer. Now in the car business in Hutch, he is originally from Abilene Texas, and he mentioned his home state several times.
It seems that when he moved north he left off his live performance career, which may also have included some “stand-up” comedy work. So this show was by the way of a come-back special.
He revisited some of his old recordings (“Cougarville,” “Missing You”) and a couple of older songs of other performers (“The Weight,” “Free Falling,” “Keep Your Hands to Yourself”) during which he encouraged us to sing along. Bell was an effective “shouter” who liked to drop off the accompaniment at the end of verses.
He was joined on stage for one number by Unruh. His casual walk-on and off had to remind the crowd of the unconscious staging of the first act. But he sang well.
Bell entertained as much with his shambling discourse as with his booming songs. A larger man, he admitted a couple of times to being worried because he had forgotten to wear a belt, for example. A couple of times he addressed specific members of the crowd, giving us another reason to listen.
This particular Arts in the Park show entertained despite. The dancers were asked to perform where they couldn’t be clearly watched from all the seats. And the singers had to overcome the scale of the venue. Nevertheless, the crowd seemed to enjoy itself. And we’ll be back next Friday at 8 to see what FlaminKcmo does.