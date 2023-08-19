A local couple with goals of moving in together struggled to find money for house payments.
The woman, Brandy Henry, works three jobs; the man, Landen Reno travels to Topeka for his daily grind so they can accomplish their mission. The 20-year-olds struck gold this week on Eagle Pass Trail.
Outdoor Bank put on a treasure hunt that lasted 11 days until Henry and Reno, both of Westmoreland, found the black box with the “golden ticket” intact. Reno caught sight of a camouflage rectangular object in the wooded area. Reno said he didn’t know what it was, but he knew they needed to check it out. After unraveling the camo cloth, he discovered the box that represented a $5,000 reward.
“At that point, the burlap was kind of faded and it was real ratty looking,” Reno said. “There was a nest of ants in there, and I didn’t really want to touch it, honestly, but I figured, ‘Why not take a chance?’ And I’m glad I did.”
The couple said they saw about “30 people” walk by the prize, not realizing that it lay slightly off the path. The trail cameras around the area made everything click for Henry and Reno.
“We went to the west side and found the trail cameras but didn’t think much of it,” Reno said. “Then on Tuesday we went back to look at the cameras and found it. They were both pointing toward the same spot and were both kind of aimed down and we were thinking there isn’t really any protected wildlife here.”
Reno said it was a major clue because “it wasn’t a game path.”
Some Manhattanites searched every day for the prize, but Henry and Reno looked for just three days before discovering it. They wanted to look for the treasure on Aug. 4 but weren’t able to.
“I’ve been having car trouble, so we weren’t able to get out right away,” Henry said. “I just spent most of my time doing more research trying to figure out where we should go until my car got back.”
After days of anticipation, the couple started their adventure on Aug. 12. Henry’s research paid off as the couple reached “hot” proximity near the prize on Day 1. Starting at Rocky Ford, Henry and Reno went to east Heritage Trail.
On Monday, the couple traveled back to the area for exploration into the campgrounds. After further reflection on her research, Brandy knew the box had to be in the Rocky Ford area because of its historical significance.
“Rocky Ford has been around for ages; the Native Americans, pioneers and the military passed through there,” Henry said. “My thought process was also that they wanted you to get out of town, and that’s what really led us to Rocky Ford.”
A combination of two clues from the bank’s Facebook page and their common sense led them to the correct spot.
“One of the clues mentioned a thunderbolt, which was supposed to be a memo to Eagles. Part of the clue goes to a poem that also references eagles as well,” Henry said, referring to “The Eagle” by Alfred Lord Tennyson. “So, you know, Eagle Pass Trail.”
Now that the couple is $5,000 richer, Reno said they plan to use their earnings for down payments and stocking the pantry with food.
“It’s definitely helping us out in a big way,” Henry said. “We were in a rough spot, but not anymore.”
Henry and Reno received the check at about Wednesday at Outdoor Bank in Manhattan. The bank threw them a party with confetti and a presentation to welcome celebrate the achievement.