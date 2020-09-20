For children yearning to draw or adults wanting to connect to their childhood roots, Animationland is the perfect place for people to let their creative juices flow.
Animationland, an exhibit at the Flint Hills Discovery Center (FHDC), opened Friday and Saturday to FHDC members. In order to maintain proper health and safety protocols because of the coronavirus pandemic, FHDC capped the two opening events at 50 people each; Friday’s event drew 26 people.
“It seemed like the kids and adults in attendance really enjoyed it,” said Kynedee Hodges, marketing coordinator. “And it’s definitely an exhibit that all sorts of an age range can enjoy.”
The exhibit, which runs through Jan. 3, features a cast of animated characters, including Tracey the pencil dog, among others, in opening up the world of animation and creativity through hands-on activities.
“The idea behind the exhibit is that it uses animation as a really fun and accessible topic to get kids interests in science and technology and the arts,” said Stephen Bridenstine, FHDC curator of education. “So kind of the take-away message of the exhibit is that you can tell your own story. This exhibit gives you the knowledge and the skills to do that.”
Animationland offers a variety of stations, from ones that let users draw story boards to creating a pixilation, which is a frame of movements that translates into a short video clip. Hodges said this station was a “big hit” with the kids at Friday’s event.
“They just kept making them over and over,” Hodges said.
Hodges said she thinks the exhibit not only excels in the presented content, but also the graphics, which she called eye-catching.
“And each station really allows the guest to be hands-on and actually do the action,” she said.
Bridenstine demonstrated how the pixilation station, “Plan and Pose,” works Saturday morning, creating his own shot of slowly moving to the ground and standing back up. The video is automatically uploaded for the creator to watch.
“Your whole body gets to be in the exhibit,” Bridenstine said. “And anytime we have those full-body interactives, where you can literally jump into the action, people love that stuff. It’s one thing to manipulate little toys on a screen; it’s another thing to animate yourself.”
The Flint Hills Discovery Center is open six days a week and closed Mondays. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.