This month marks 50 years since the enactment of Title IX, the landmark law that ensured public schools and other government-funded entities wouldn’t discriminate on the basis of sex. That includes sports.
As we look back on the evolution of girls’ and women’s athletics, here’s a snapshot of athletics programs at K-State over time, through a selection of clippings from the Royal Purple yearbook.
1904
Before this point, not much space was given to sports in general, but the 1905 Kansas State Agricultural College “Sunrise” did give a few pages to baseball and football. In a general story, it mentioned girls’ basketball.
“The basket-ball teams are yet young but have made a creditable start. The girls’ team is second to none and will long be remembered thus.”
Beginning in 1905, the yearbook devoted a few pages to the women’s basketball teams.
1912
There was “physical education” and there was “physical training for girls.”
Activities included field hockey, swimming and calisthenics.
“In the gymnasium, the girls have exercises with dumb-bells, wands, and other apparatus to stimulate the proper functioning of the different organs, to correct faulty postures, and to overcome unsymmetrical development, for through muscular exercise comes the development of organic power that gives constitutional vigor.”
The school had a girls’ basketball team, but not much else. The boys had football, baseball, basketball and track.
1936
The number of athletic teams and space devoted to them in K-State’s yearbooks fluctuated over the first part of the 20th century with trends and world events. At times, other types of clubs — social clubs, literary societies and military organizations — seemed to be more popular.
However, in 1936, more than a dozen pages were dovoted to varsity male athletics at K-State, and the school had added programs like wrestling and boxing. A dozen more were devoted to intramural sports, which did have a small women’s athletics section.
“In the women’s physical education department of our college, the girls don their blue rompers or bathing suits as the case may be, and go out for games, just as Atlanta of the myth did — only a little less hampered as to clothing!” Female students could participate in tennis, swimming “frog club” and basketball.
Archery, dancing and a “posture contest” were also part of the offerings.
1942
Men’s sports grew through the 1940s at K-State, and the school only offered women’s intramural teams, according to the yearbook.
“Any women in college may participate in the intramural program. The coeds are organized into 12 groups, and compete for points.”
Intramural activities at that time included shuffleboard, tennis, table tennis, badminton, softball, swimming and volleyball.
1962
As the school grew, it offered more sports in general for students, and the space devoted to them in the yearbook grew, too. Often, the most popular men’s sports had entire spreads for each game. The 1962 Royal Purple included 45 pages of men’s sports, including gymnastics, golf, tennis, and intramural rowing and rifles. It offered just one page for women’s intramurals.
1972
In 1972, the year Title IX passed, the Royal Purple didn’t devote any space to women’s sports alone. One story, however, did point out that school facilities were no longer sufficient to handle growing interest in intramural sports in general.
“One large problem did arise — intramurals ran out of space and time to have the games. The situation was so critical that during volleyball season games had to be played as late as 10:30 at night.” This led to a task force that discussed constructing a recreation facility on campus.
1973
This yearbook featured no women’s sports at all, but there is mention of female cheerleaders: “When you see eight girls on the Ahearn basketball court, gyrating to the tune of Wabash Cannonball, you can tell they aren’t just a group of weird fans.”
In the yearbooks of the early ’70s, more pages were devoted to social issues and civil rights. One light-hearted feature criticised a group of male students who made a habit of harassing their female classmates.
1974
The year following the passage of Title IX, we do begin to see a shift in women’s sports at K-State. The varsity basketball team got a feature: “Wildkittens trample foes en route to league title.”
The next year, too, seemed to show progress in the area of varsity sports, when the school offered varsity tennis, softball, track and volleyball.
1976
A story titled “Women’s sports: created unequal” discusses structural and administrative changes in the university’s athletics programs and says women’s programs are in limbo.
“In a few short years, the women’s athletic program at K-State has grown from disorganized chaos into a visible, viable, and nationally-recognized force. Less than four years ago, the department did not exist but was loosely connected to the intramural department,” it says, and operated out of an 8-by-10 room in the gym basement.
It says women’s sports has come a long way but is still operating on a shoestring budget despite national success.
“The emergence of Title IX has forced many schools to substantially beef up their women’s athletic budgets. If the new director at K-State chooses not to keep pace with other schools, the Wildkittens’ winning tradition will quickly die.”