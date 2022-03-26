Frankie Elkin, self-appointed finder of lost and missing persons, is back — and way out of her element. The middle-aged woman has solved 16 cold cases and is now determined to help find the body of a man who went missing during his camping bachelor party in the wilds of Wyoming five years earlier. She shoehorns her way into what is a last-ditch weeklong recovery effort spearheaded by the man’s combative and grieving father in “One Step Too Far,” the most recent fiction book by best-selling author Lisa Gardner.
Frankie, a recovered alcoholic still fighting her own personal battles, is a great observer and judge of people. She has never claimed to be an outdoorsy kind-of-gal though, so the initial all-day hike to the camping spot near Devil’s Canyon is only the first test of her endurance.
Co-leading the eight-member search party is local woodsman extraordinaire and former Shoshone National Forest district ranger, Nemeth, who impresses Frankie with his strict and no-nonsense approach on taking on the wilderness: “Whatever this man says, I’m on board. Maybe I should’ve tried boot camp when I was younger, because I’m actually a little turned on right now. Soon enough, I know, I will hate him, as I have a long and troubled history with authority figures. But at this precise moment, I’m drinking the Kool-Aid and hoping for another glass.”
Gardner imbues Frankie with a sardonic wit that’s apparent throughout her continuous interior monologue as she subtly and not so subtly goes about learning more about the missing man, Timothy O’Day, from his college friends who attended the earlier bachelor party and are still compelled to come on these yearly heart-breaking searches.
Rounding out the recovery party are Bob (“Bushy Beard” as Frankie nicknames him) with the North American Bigfoot Society, and Luciana, a Columbian woman in charge of the cadaver dog, Daisy.
So was it a bear, mountain lion, or something else that took Timothy? Frankie uncovers some secrets along the way as the group searches for clues of his whereabouts possibly hidden among the steep rocks and caves of Devil’s Canyon.
When one, and then another of the hikers are injured, Frankie quickly learns not everything is as it appears, and that they are probably not alone in the woods. It’s a cliché to say that this book is a page-turner, but it is definitely one the reader will not be able to easily put down.
Frankie is a vivid and likable and somewhat flawed character, and fans of this second book in her series are rewarded with learning more about her own family background and how and why she is the way she is. The other characters — especially Timothy’s groomsmen-who-never-were — are presented with life stories that Frankie slowly peels back to reveal the actual people beneath. All this is set against the natural backdrop of a beautiful but potentially deadly expanse of wilderness.
Gardner is the author of 24 suspense novels. “One Step Too Far” spent four weeks in February on the New York Times Bestseller List for fiction.
Robin Farrell Edmunds is a freelance writer and a resident of Manhattan.