Indulge me for a moment and examine in your mind the first thing you think of when you hear the word “Evangelical.” If I had to guess, you’re thinking of a white, upper middle class, middle age, church-going, Republican-voting Christian who ruined your birthday party by starting a loud argument over Obamacare with a family member. According to Thomas Kidd, that image is both wrong and, depending on your definition of the word, right.
So, “Who is an Evangelical?” you might ask? That’s a good question, and also, coincidentally enough, the title of Kidd’s book on the history and present crisis within the Evangelical movement.
The short answer is, to rip directly off the last page of the book, “Historically, Evangelicals are a subset of Protestant Christians. They see conversion and personal commitment to Jesus as essential features of a true believer’s life. They cherish the Bible as the divinely inspired Word of God. They believe that real Christians have a personal relationship with God. … They aspire to act on those beliefs by praying, attending worship services, witnessing to the lost, studying the Bible, going and sending people on missions, and minister to ‘the least of these.’”
Case closed. That’s an early lunch. What’s that? You want to know what I meant when I said he’s also right? Fine. That would bring us to the current crisis of the movement. But first, let’s get some history.
According to Kidd, evangelicalism first appeared in its own recognizable form with the preaching of George Whitfield in England and America during the First Great Awakening in the mid 1700s. It spread quickly across America.
Evangelicalism went through many crises. Some dealt only with theology, such as arguments over the value of infant baptism. Others had more political concerns. Both the Methodists and Baptists split over slavery, mirroring the dividing lines in the country at the time.
It is a movement that has long struggled with the correct way to engage public policy. Sometimes it erred too far on the side of caution, such as in the Civil Rights era. Other times it erred too far toward imposition, such as the attempted banning of teaching evolution and the disaster that was the Scopes trial.
Kidd argues that Evangelicals were at their best when working to remedy problems without legislating moral behavior, such as the beginnings of the temperance movement which wasn’t originally started to ban the sale of alcohol but to address the very real problems of unemployment and domestic abuse which, at the time, stemmed from epidemic levels of alcoholism, especially among Native Americans.
So how did we get here? Evangelicalism got its first taste of being wedded to power with Billy Graham and his relationship with President Dwight Eisenhower. Eisenhower, who interestingly was named after D.L. Moody, was not a personally pious man, but he recognized the value of a religious populace.
Starting here and accelerating in severity as time went on, as Kidd writes, “many Evangelicals conflated political power and access to Republican leaders with the advancement of God’s Kingdom.”
This led to Jerry Falwell’s Moral Majority, and as everyone and their grandma knows by now, 81% of self-identified Evangelicals voting for Trump. But that’s the rub. “Self-identified.” The problem is that when proper Evangelicals (mostly Baptist, conservative Methodist, non-denominational or Pentecostal) got the ears of those in power, they began to lose control of their own moniker and eventually people who weren’t Evangelicals began to think of themselves as one because they were white, attended church twice a year and voted Republican.
The book is generally informative and is actually written for people outside the movement in mind. There are swaths of history covering both the evolution of religious ideas to the increasing entanglement with Republican politics.
My chief criticism of the book is its chronology. I realize that with such an incredibly wide array of topics to talk about there is going to be some fuzziness. That being said, the timeline is all over the place here. In just pages 110 and 111, here are all the years or groups of years that appear, in order: 2000s, 1965, 2010s, 1967, 1960s, 1980, 1990s, 2002, 1965, 1965, 1965, 1961, 1969, 1960s, 2000. Obviously, this chapter is roughly set in the 1960s but the constant jump ups and leaps back make it difficult to know where you are in the story.
So should you read it? I can’t think of why not to. If you already know who Evangelicals are, the history may be interesting. If you want to know who this giant Republican voting bloc is, maybe it’s time to meet them and hear their story instead of letting them be defined by a gaggle of guffawing, eye-rolling news anchors on cable TV.
Aaron Pauls is a service technician for McKinzie Pest Control.