Writer and historian Lydia Pyne has written a fascinating book on a subject you may have never thought about before, much less read a book on. An eclectic writer and historian, her previous book “Seven Skeletons” explored human origins.
In this new book, “Genuine Fakes: How Phony Things Teach Us About Real Stuff,” Pyne asks us to consider the possible value of “fake” things that clearly are not what they purport to represent. Sometimes the boundary between real and fake is less clear in cases like a counterfeit Gucci handbag or a forgery of the Mona Lisa. Pyne begins her introduction with the case of artist Paul Stephenson’s 2010 discovery of 10 original acetates (negatives used in silk screening) from Andy Warhol, who died in 1987. After having the acetates authenticated by the Warhol Museum, Stephenson researched Warhol’s techniques and then created a set of new prints from these negatives using Warhol’s methods. Are these “real” Warhols produced 20 years after the artist’s death or forgeries or something else altogether?
Pyne then proceeds to offer eight chapters, each considering a different kind of “fake” that arguably has some value. The first examines the historical art forger known as the “Spanish Forger” and Shakespeare imitator William Henry Ireland. Both were highly skilled in their areas. The former copied artworks that fooled many museums and individuals for decades, while Ireland’s forged Shakespeare signatures and even a purported “lost play” confused many. These forgers became somewhat famous in their own right, with their work displayed in museums, not as the work they originally (and fraudulently) claimed to be, but rather as important chapters in the history of art and literature and its attempts to identify bogus works.
Another chapter deals with the question of authenticating fossils, beginning with an interesting case of some fake fossils in early-19th century Germany, while another deals with the historical attempts to manufacture diamonds artificially. In this case, the end product is aesthetically and chemically identical to the diamonds created in the earth over millennia. So are they fakes? Or real?
Another chapter deals with the creation of artificial flavors in food. If a banana is bred to produce a variety which lasts longer and looks prettier than the original wild plant, is it a fake? If its flavor has been altered to make it taste “better,” is it still real? Most foods have some artificial flavors. Another chapter examines the ancient Mayan Grolier Codex, long thought to be “fake” but more recently seen as “real.”
The chapter on nature documentaries raises the issue of how film editing can distort the “reality” of the behavior of the animal being presented. The minute-to-minute lives of an Arctic walrus, like the minute-to-minute lives of people, are usually not all that interesting. So does editing to keep the interesting parts and cut out the boring ones make the resulting product “fake?” Clearly editing can go too far, such as presenting footage filmed in a zoo as occurring in the wild, but many cases are less clear.
Another chapter discusses the issue of creating “copies” of skeletons and fossils for museum display. Pyne goes into detail about the challenges of preparing a “real” blue whale skeleton, including completing the skeleton with copies for sections where the real bones were never found. Many such museum displays are, at least in part, “fake,” but we may still learn a lot from them.
The last topical content chapter is perhaps the most interesting. Pyne examines the discovery of the Paleolithic Chauvet Cave in southern France in 1994, with its paintings dating back 32,000 years. Obviously hugely important scientifically, being far older than the better known Lascaux and Altamira caves, Chauvet raised a fundamental question about how to share this art with the public. Opening the caves to unregulated tourism would destroy the art being displayed, due to increases in humidity, microorganisms and other contaminants introduced, a fact not in dispute. In fact the initial openings of Lascaux and Altamira had to be closed to preserve the art. The solution decided on was to build an entire replica of the cave and its art. This also was done earlier at Lascaux and Altamira, in fact in several iterations of “improvements” of the replica caves. In these cases, are visitors seeing the “real”cave? Are they seeing a “fake?” Or something in between? Does it matter if the “real” cave cannot be both shared with the public and survive?
The concluding chapter discusses how the popular artist Banksy sneaked a 6-inch-by-9-inch piece of concrete labeled “Peckham Rock” into a display on Roman Britain at the British Museum. The rock contained a drawing of a buffalo shot with arrows and a hominin-type figure pushing a shopping cart, accompanied with a carefully faked museum caption, fake provenance (“primitive art” from the “Post-Catatonic era”) and false index number. The piece was on display for three days until someone discovered and removed it. It later reappeared in its own right as part of a show at the British Museum dealing with authenticity and provenance.
Each of these cases is discussed in more detail by Pyne. The book is an fascinating read and raises some fundamental questions about what is real and what is fake.
Richard Harris is a professor emeritus of psychological sciences at K-State.