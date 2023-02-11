Natalie Park, 8: "Love is really important. You don't want to love someone just for their money or something like that. You always want to treat others the way you'd want to be treated, that's what love is."
Love comes in all shapes and sizes — and it cam mean different things to different people.
Ahead of Valentine’s Day, we wanted to explore that. The Mercury asked some 3rd-grade students at Frank Bergman Elementary School what love means to them. They were more than happy to share their thoughts on the subject.
Milan Sanches-Mendez, 8: “Love is like, hugging people or giving them stuff that they love, and they’ll give you stuff that you love back.”
Lela Moldonado, 9: “Love, like, love beats anything. It’s hard to put into words.”
Henry Smith, 9: “Love means friendship and stuff. Showing people that they are appreciated.”
Francisco Ferreyra Matias, 8: “Love means for me, like, being kind. If you are kind, you will be loved.”
Guillermo Medrano, 8: “I think love means you care about someone and you don’t make them feel bad.”
Campbell Deutsch, 9: “Love is happiness and loyalty and kindness, like not giving up on your friends.”
Natalie Park, 8: “Love is really important. You don’t want to love someone just for their money or something like that. You always want to treat others the way you’d want to be treated, that’s what love is.”
Noelle Gallatin, 9: “Love is enjoying being with somebody and you don’t want to let go of them. If you don’t tell someone you love them, they might feel lonely and like nobody likes them back.”
Miles Bowman, 8: “(Love is) like, if someone is sad, you can go up to them and ask if they want to play with you at recess, or something.”