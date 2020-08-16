When I saw the cover of “What Do We Need Men For?: A Modest Proposal,” I immediately thought of the Edwin Starr hit song from 1970, “War,” and his refrain to the question, “War, what is it good for? Absolutely nothing, huh!” I wondered how long it would take for someone in the book to echo that refrain. Fifty-seven pages to be exact, and I thought it would come much sooner than that.
The author, E. Jean Carroll, dispensed advice to readers of Elle magazine from 1993 to 2019, in addition to being a writer and television personality. Over the years of listening to women, she realized they mostly had one problem in common — trouble with men. She decided to take a road trip through the Midwest, South and Northeast, stopping only in towns named after a woman — 21 to be exact. In each town, she planned to talk to the women she encountered about the men in their lives.
Carroll’s take on men is this from page 1 and continuing on through her list of the 21 Most Hideous Men of My Life: “The whole female sex seems to agree that men are becoming a nuisance with their lying, cheating, robbing, perjuring, assaulting, murdering, voting debauchers on to the Supreme Court, threatening one another with intercontinental ballistic nuclear warheads, and so on.”
And this was before Harvey Weinstein and the #MeToo Movement!
I began the book with the belief that Carroll was going to offer a thoughtful narrative of ordinary women affected by men behaving badly. I thought Carroll would rouse the women to tell their stories and offer an accounting of the pain and misery many men inflicted on their lives.
However, I quickly found that Carroll wasn’t much interested in their stories. This book is really all about her life and experiences with the “hideous” men she encountered from childhood to old age. Many of the women she encountered did not confess to having the deep-seated hostility to men that Carroll expected them to have. Many of the women she spoke to in these small towns were not entirely happy with the men in their lives, but most could find some use for them. But to Carroll’s chagrin, most came across as ambivalent and far removed from the issues that define and dominate the lives of women like Carroll, living in the East Coast New York bubble and associating only with like minded people.
Carroll was astonished that none of the women knew who Harvey Weinstein was, nor could any of them identify five women that they thought would make a good president. What did she expect? Most Americans in small towns don’t care about many of the things that consume the lives of liberal women. And they sure didn’t seem to be as angry or prone to male bashing.
What’s worse, she came off as condescending and mocked the intelligence, appearance and language of many of these women, especially those in the South. And just for good measure, she mocked the men even more, which is at least understandable.
As far as the writing is concerned, Carroll’s style is eccentric and madcap, and some of her descriptive writing is funny, witty and full of clever zingers. Some readers will no doubt enjoy her chaotic and snarky writing style.
Even though she puts up a good front of “chin up and move on,” I think she has been terribly hurt by men. Women of her generation may have coped with men behaving badly in that manner, but I suspect most millennial women in this age of the #MeToo movement and its framework of victimization and self-analysis will not be so cavalier and certainly will not find much humor in this book.
Carroll devotes two sections of the book to two prominent men that she claims sexually assaulted her. One was Les Moonves, former chairman of CBS Corporation, and the other was Donald Trump. President Trump dismissed the charge as untrue, claiming “she was not my type.” They are numbers 15 and 20 on her Most Hideous Men of My Life list.
I am very familiar with two of the towns she visited: Eudora, Arkansas, (population 2,069) and Tallulah, Louisiana (population 6,804). Both are in the Mississippi Delta on Route 65, 52 miles distant from each other. My wife and I have passed through those towns countless times on drives to New Orleans to visit our daughter and her family.
In the end, Carroll’s “modest proposal” is to ship all men to Montana, and confine them to a camp for reeducation. While this book may be entertaining, it was not what I expected. I was not much interested in her list of the Most Memorable Hotel Beds of My Career. Nor did I think that Carroll, wearing Scottish kilts, traveling with her poodle, and driving a Prius hand-painted with blue polka dots and green frogs and named Miss Bingley for the mean girl in “Pride and Prejudice,” was very sensible about how she would be regarded in small towns such as Eudora and Tallulah.
If one wants to read the ramblings of an odd woman, this will be an amusing read.
Perhaps the best common sense and serious advice in the book comes from a man. Mayor John Mathis of Jennette, Arkansas (population 115) tells the author in response to her question of “What do we need men for?” that men need to straighten up and do what men are supposed to do. He managed to say in one sentence what she failed to convey in her entire book. Perhaps Elle should hire him to give advice to men and women. I would sure listen to him rather than her.
Bob Funk is a retired U.S. Marine and a retired high school principal.