Jerry Samuel Weis and Linda Faye (Browning) Weis are celebrating their 60th anniversary.
They were married Jan. 29, 1961, at First Baptist Church in Brunswick, Missouri.
The maid of honor was Lauren Schlapper of Grandview, Missouri. Bridesmaids were Lora Lee Epp, Dodge City; Barbara Bastin, Scott City; Nancy Longwood, Stafford; and Sharon Richeson, Rothville, Missouri.
Best man was Larry Weis of Salina, the groom’s brother. Groomsmen were James Hutchison, Lawrence; and Wesley Jackson, Olathe. Ushers were Garold Culley, Wichita; and John Morris of Wales.
Linda is a former music educator. She worked in Shawnee Mission, Illinois, Connecticut and Manhattan. She founded the Music Enrichment School and Sugar and Spice Singers at Manhattan High. She also directed other choral groups.
She retired from music education in 1989 and began a career in real estate at age 50. She founded Realty Executives Weis Real Estate Company on Feb. 1, 1992.
She is active on several boards and in several local organizations, including the Kansas Supreme Court Nominating Commission, the Manhattan Association of Realtors, the Coronado Council of Boy Scouts of America, the Daughters of the American Revolution, PEO and the K-State Social Club.
Jerry is the former interim director of the Kansas State University Division of Biology and was the associate director for 25 years. He is an emeritus associate professor at the university. He also maintains an active real estate license and knows everything going on in the business. Jerry is a past president of the Kansas Academy of Science, the Manhattan Rotary and the Manhattan Arts Council, and he has served on numerous boards. He has also been involved in the First Lutheran Church, Lamb of God Preschool and Boy Scouts.
Their children are Dr. Mark Weis, Phoenix, Arizona; Ted Weis, Phoenix; and Stephanie Grynkiewicz and husband Ross of Manhattan.
Their grandchildren are Wilson Weis of Vancouver, Washington; Caroline Weis of Phoenix; Joshua Grynkiewicz of Manhattan; Isabella Weis of Phoenix; Samantha Weis of Manhattan; and Julia Weis of Phoenix.