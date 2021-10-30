The new “Halloween” series movie, “Halloween Kills,” is a weaker next-of-kin to the 2018 picture “Halloween.” There may not be any numbers in the titles of these films, but “Halloween” was the 12th movie about mad slasher Michael Myers and his abiding target, Jamie Lee Curtis.
Some of these films don’t fit in the sequence that includes the most recent two movies — Paul Rudd was in the sixth one, 1995’s “The Curse of Michael Myers,” for example, and that movie includes plot turns that can’t have happened if the stories of “Halloween” (2018) and the new film are to make any sense.
The point is keeping track of what happened in earlier movies isn’t really necessary to our enjoying the new films as they occur. What we want to remember is that a tall, mask-wearing man who used to live in a neighborhood in small Haddonfield often appears on Halloween night to attack strangers with a butcher knife.
His most notable objects seem to be members of the neighboring Strode family, now headed by Laurie (Curtis) who was a teenaged babysitter the night of the first attacks. The authorities always seem surprised when the tall slasher goes stalking late in October. Vigilantes (in this movie led by a Myers attack survivor played by Michael Anthony Hall) have often visited retribution of MM. But he has somehow survived.
The ‘18 movie ended with our favorite villain supposedly trapped in his burning family home. Seriously wounded Laurie (Curtis) and her daughter (Judy Greer) and granddaughter (Andi Matichak) are on their way to the hospital. But you know what? Michael Myers didn’t die.
He rose from the fire, attacking his rescuers and then dozens of other people, most of them apparently chosen at random. For example, he gets into the houses of an older couple and offs them, and then he gets back into his own house which has been bought and redecorated by a pair of men, the perfectly cast Michael McDonald and I think it is Scott MacArthur.
Intercut are flashbacks to the 1978 “Halloween” when the “legend” began, and to scenes in a bar and in two places in the hospital, the room where the Laurie character goes to waste away and the lobby where Hall’s character rouses local residents to chant “Evil dies tonight!” Not very catchy.
The movie offers considerable gore but no sex and not much imagination. It seems at one point to want to make a comment about vigilante justice. But the writers (one of them comedian Danny McBride) don’t seem to have known what it is they wanted to say about the subject.
Then, late, they finally hit on something the movie could have been about if someone had done a little revision to the script. How can Michael Myers continually escape death? Well, he seems to become stronger the more he is attacked.
Admittedly this doesn’t explain what was bugging him when he made his first kills. But it is an interesting idea that calls our attention to the supernatural resilience of the character. Then “Halloween Kills” ends before it can examine these possibilities.
So here’s the summary of weaknesses for this film: Curtis doesn’t really figure, the film doesn’t add anything to what we already knew about Michael Myers, the law continues to be an ass, and it still won’t be a surprise if there is another sequel.
Or six other sequels. If the 2018 film suggested there were still some zots left in the old concept, the 2021 film only shows that it takes decent writing to make anything in film go. And here, despite the virus hiatus, the writers haven’t taken sufficient time to produce a decent script.