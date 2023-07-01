Built in the 1920s as a tribute to Kansas State University students who died in World War I, Memorial Stadium celebrates its hundred-year anniversary in tandem with the newest addition, Tracz Family Band Hall.
Building a band hall has been on the to-do list of Frank Tracz, professor of music and director of bands at K-State, since he first came to the university in 1993. Construction officially began inside the northwest portion of Memorial Stadium in the fall of 2022. An official dedication and opening is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 8.
“About three or four years ago, it seems like yesterday, we found people that realized that there was a need for this,” Tracz said. “All of a sudden, it pushed forward and here we are. We are moving in.”
Tracz said that over the years, the northwest side of Memorial Stadium has been dorms and offices, and that in the last decade it has been nothing but dirt, humidity and bugs. Doors lead out of the building directly onto the field at Memorial Stadium where the band hosts their practices, making it a prime location for the band hall.
“The convenience will be the first (impact),” Tracz said. “We will save a ton of time, and time is money.”
In the past, students retrieved their equipment from McCain Auditorium, then walked across campus to practice at Memorial Stadium. After practicing, they would walk back across campus to return their instruments before heading home or to class.
“Storage is right here, and bathrooms,” Tracz said. “You are laughing, but bathrooms are a specialty. It seems like, well this is what everyone else has, and that might be the case, but we haven’t. So this is extraordinary for us, this is very unusual, this is just the way it should be. I can’t contain my excitement for this.”
Tracz Family Band Hall houses a repair room, kitchen area, changing rooms for the Classy Cats, color guard and twirlers, a wall of mirrors, memorabilia room, Band ‘Cats Pantry and more. The Band ‘Cats Pantry was a vision created by Tracz and Susan Williams, a Wildcat marching band alumna.
“We became friends over the years, we started talking about this and I explained to her that there are kids I know of that don’t have enough to eat,” Tracz said. “That is flat out, unequivocally wrong in our world today, it happens a lot, so we decided to do something about it.”
During his time at The Ohio State University as a freshman, Tracz could not afford the dining hall meal plan and struggled with food insecurity.
“If you are hungry, you are hungry,” Tracz said. “We will take care of them. This is what we are here for. It is kind of a joint effort, a joint idea. I lived it, I experienced it, and it could be better. We are going to try to make it better, one band kid at a time.”
Tracz said he has been in the new building every day for the last two or three years, giving tours to donors and keeping an eye on the progress. After providing a tour to Ward and Brenda Morgan, they wanted to be the lead donors, so Tracz granted them the naming rights.
“I gave them both a hug and said thank you, and I said the Morgan Band Hall will be a fantastic building, I promise you,” Tracz said. “As long as I am well and alive, I will take care of it. That is when (the Morgans) said we don’t want to name it after us. They wanted to name it after my family.”
Tracz said the new band hall will work as a recruitment tool to motivate interested students to come to K-State to join the band. He said that 22% of the band is music majors, while 25% are engineering and architecture majors.
“We go out there with a uniform that says Kansas State on our chests, and there are 400 of them on national television, and we play instruments loudly so we are very noticeable,” Tracz said. “We are everywhere. I think the nice thing about this is that these kids finally get the home that the band so richly deserves as a tremendous PR recruiting concept for the university.”
Many years ago, Tracz had a conversation with the then-president of K-State, Jon Wefald. Wefald highlighted the connection between the band and the university as a whole.
“He said that the football team and the marching band are the front porch of the house,” Tracz said. “If I am trying to sell the house, I’ve got to make that front lawn and that front porch have curb appeal to get people to notice it. We get them on the porch, we get them in the house, and they can tell what a great academic institution K-State is.”