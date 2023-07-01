Built in the 1920s as a tribute to Kansas State University students who died in World War I, Memorial Stadium celebrates its hundred-year anniversary in tandem with the newest addition, Tracz Family Band Hall.

Building a band hall has been on the to-do list of Frank Tracz, professor of music and director of bands at K-State, since he first came to the university in 1993. Construction officially began inside the northwest portion of Memorial Stadium in the fall of 2022. An official dedication and opening is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 8.

