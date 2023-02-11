In 1697, Czar Peter the Great visited Western Europe on an 18-month journey to observe European nations for ideas with which to modernize Russia. He was impressed with what he observed, but allegedly during his visit to Westminster Hall, he asked who the busy people in black gowns and wigs were. Being told they were lawyers, he exclaimed, “Lawyers! I have but two in my dominions, and I believe that I shall hang one of them the moment I get home!”

Lawyers are not hung anymore; they are just the butt of jokes and quips. But in a new book by Corban Addison, “Wastelands: The True Story of Farm Country on Trial,” lawyers redeem themselves. Addison, a novelist, human rights activist and trial attorney, tells the true story of North Carolina landowners, mostly Black and poor, who seek justice from a multinational corporation, owned by China, over the harmful effects of large-scale hog farming on the people, the animals and the ecosystem of their once idyllic coastal plain.

