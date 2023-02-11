Young hogs owned by Smithfield Foods gather around a water source July 21, 2017, at a farm in Farmville, N.C. In “Wastelands: The True Story of Farm Country on Trial,” Corban Addison writes about the background to various lawsuits against Smithfield.
In 1697, Czar Peter the Great visited Western Europe on an 18-month journey to observe European nations for ideas with which to modernize Russia. He was impressed with what he observed, but allegedly during his visit to Westminster Hall, he asked who the busy people in black gowns and wigs were. Being told they were lawyers, he exclaimed, “Lawyers! I have but two in my dominions, and I believe that I shall hang one of them the moment I get home!”
Lawyers are not hung anymore; they are just the butt of jokes and quips. But in a new book by Corban Addison, “Wastelands: The True Story of Farm Country on Trial,” lawyers redeem themselves. Addison, a novelist, human rights activist and trial attorney, tells the true story of North Carolina landowners, mostly Black and poor, who seek justice from a multinational corporation, owned by China, over the harmful effects of large-scale hog farming on the people, the animals and the ecosystem of their once idyllic coastal plain.
Wastelands is a real David versus Goliath story, and with John Grisham writing the foreword, the rest of the book is just as riveting as one of his novels. Addison begins his narrative with a group of landowners, mostly Black, that worked small plots of farmland in eastern North Carolina. They had owned the land for generations. But then in the 1990s, some neighboring white farmers began to build massive Confined Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs), which were essentially hog factories that eventually comprised 5 million hogs spread across four counties, with a hog density higher than any other place on earth.
Addison explains in vivid detail how the CAFOs operated. The pigs are raised in abysmal conditions on farms that disperse massive amounts of urine and feces into waste lagoons. While some leaks through the lagoon linings in to ground water, what doesn’t evaporate is sprayed onto empty fields, which depending on the wind spreads airborne particles over neighboring properties. Dead hog carcasses are simply tossed into open pits. The toxins and bacteria-laden waste and the unbearable smell penetrate everything.
The families exhausted every administrative avenue available to them, filing complaints with county and state health officials and legislative representatives. Nothing was ever done until a local attorney was contacted by an out-of-state law firm that was going to file suit against Smithfield Foods. Mona Wallace agrees to serve as local counsel, and she visits the families and realizes how horrific their lives have become — the odors, the flies, the buzzards, and the noise and traffic of trucks hauling and dumping dead pig carcasses. Wallace spends a considerable amount of time forging relationships with the families and comes to see their land as they do: every place is lovely if it is loved. These families love their land and their place on it, and Wallace is determined to restore the cultural heritage and way of life to these long-suffering people.
Addison details the legal preparation and legwork involved in filing civil lawsuits seeking damages for the plaintiffs, which I found to be extremely interesting — choosing which plaintiffs to represent, securing expert witnesses and jury consultants, and securing outside legal counsel. Addison also detailed the massive amount of trial preparation and costs involved in these lawsuits, giving the reader a better understanding of the complexity of civil lawsuits.
Addison devotes a considerable amount of the narrative to the forces arrayed against the plaintiffs. He introduces the two farmers who proved that the CAFO business model could be extremely profitable, calling them the “Hog Barons.” They in turn sold out to Smithfield Foods, who eventually became a subsidiary of Shuanghui, a Chinese multinational company. He details the political forces arrayed against the families as well — the state legislature where pork industry lobbyists are threatening to scale back campaign contributions unless legislation is passed to exempt Smithfield Foods from environmental regulations and provide some legislative relief from civil suits. And he reveals Smithfield’s intimidation tactics and social media smears aimed at Mason’s law firm and the people the firm was representing.
Finally, the last part of Wasteland is the actual trials, five to be exact. Mason and her legal team initially filed on behalf of 26 communities, representing approximately 525 individuals. There were 25 individuals represented in the first five bellwether cases. Although all individuals were included in the lawsuit, the judge and attorneys settled on five individual claimants per trial, with five trials to be litigated, one at a time. Five hundred individual cases were pending when the first trial began.
The trial proceedings were captivating. Mason’s trial attorney, Mike Kaeske, argued the cases before five juries, and the verdicts had to be unanimous. Each jury concluded that there had been an unreasonable and substantial interference with the reasonable enjoyment of the plaintiffs’ property. The juries awarded $550 million, and when the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Smithfield’s appeal of the verdicts and damages, the company announced that it had reached a settlement with the remaining plaintiffs. Justice for ruining lives and property had been served after seven years of legal battles.
Addison is a very descriptive writer, and he captures the misery of the peoples’ lives that live near the CAFOs in such a way that the reader can almost smell the odors and feel the mist of the spray on the skin. One might almost be excused for not thinking of the miserable conditions of the hogs since he doesn’t describe their conditions to the extent that he does for the people. However, the most potent picture in words in the entire book were these: “The most shocking images are also the saddest: the captive hogs sorting through s**t-covered snouts, wallowing in flats of the own filth, only the whites of their eyes still clean. They look rueful, even ashamed.”
Addison insists that the root cause of Smithfield’s actions was the entrenched racism of Southern society and the “historical, entrenched, pestilential prejudice” that still warps it. However, not all the plaintiffs were Black, and even if all had been white, Smithfield would not have acted differently. The plaintiffs were poor and powerless, and that is what Smithfield and their supporters in the legislature and industry took advantage of.
Wastelands is a metaphor for capitalism, even though it has generated more wealth, and lifted more people out of extreme poverty than any other economic system in history. But Addison describes its dark side of corporate misconduct and its structural economic injustices, leading the reader to contemplate why a corporation cannot act decently and treat people fairly. The book is really an appeal for more responsible and humane corporate leadership and management, tempering the excesses of capitalism with the more communitarian impulses for fairness and equality.
Alas, Smithfield Foods apparently learned nothing from its North Carolina trials; in 2022, Smithfield agreed to pay $200 million to settle lawsuits by consumers and commercial purchasers who accused the meat producer and several competitors of conspiring to inflate prices in the $20 billion-a-year pork market by limiting supply. Smithfield’s corporate malfeasance in both these instances is enough to make one contemplate becoming a socialist.
Bob Funk is a retired U.S. Marine and a retired high school principal.