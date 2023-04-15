Riley County volunteer firefighter Catherine Wall likes the adrenaline rush and personal satisfaction that comes with responding to calls.
“Whether it’s a grass fire or a structure call, I like being able to help in that sense,” Wall said.
Wall, 20, has been a volunteer with Riley County Fire District No. 1 since she was 18.
“I’ve always loved helping my community,” Wall said, “I’ve always been adamant on being a supporter of your community.”
As the weather warms and cycles through a dry, windy spring pattern, Riley County fire crews are feeling the effects of an active fire season. Fire District No. 1 covers the unincorporated areas of Riley County, plus the towns of Ogden, Leonardville and Randolph. It also provides support to the Manhattan Fire Department and the City of Riley, with a primary response area totaling about 500 square miles. Fire District No. 1 features 15 fire stations placed around the county, with more than 150 volunteer firefighters serving the area.
Riley County Deputy Fire Chief John Martins said the number of applications from people interested in serving as volunteer firefighters have gone up over the past month. He told The Mercury that some fire stations in the county struggle with recruitment, while others do better with recruiting but struggle to retain volunteers.
“Some stations have unique challenges,” Martins said. “At some of the more rural stations, once you have somebody, we keep them around no problem. Other stations near (Manhattan) sometimes have some retention problems.”
Martins said some volunteers start young, like Wall, and then they may go to another fire department somewhere else for a paid position. Fire District No. 1 only has three full-time paid positions, Martins said, but volunteers do receive a small stipend for their time.
“A lot of them are leaving their work to come help their neighbor,” Martins said. “They get anywhere from $20 to $30 per call, depending on their rank. It’ll buy them lunch at least.”
Martins said one of the major challenges the fire district faces is covering the entirety of Riley County.
“Most people only see a little pocket of the county,” Martins said. “One thing we face is what I call obscurity, meaning people don’t know who we are, yet we’re everywhere. Or they think we’re a paid staff, full-time, 24/7 department. When people call 911, they don’t realize it might be their neighbor who comes out to help.”
Ogden Fire Chief Jake Konrardy has been in his position for two years but has lived in the Manhattan area for almost a decade. He said he signed up to be a volunteer firefighter because he “wasn’t real happy” in his job, and he thought becoming a firefighter would be something he’d get joy from.
“I got a ride-along,” Konrardy said. “The shift captain at the time told me a lot of people get their feet wet as a volunteer. A week after that I applied, and I’m still here.”
Konrardy told The Mercury this spring fire season has been busier than the past two years.
“The climate is really dry,” Konrardy said. “In Kansas it’s windy, and when you add dryness and wind it’s the perfect storm for fire.”
At the beginning of the month, county firefighters kept busy with three separate rural wildfires, including one that threatened a neighborhood. Crews from Fire District No. 1 responded to a fire near Gehrt Road and Kansas Highway 177 in southeastern Riley County on March 31. A fire in a forested area near a neighborhood threatened several homes and ultimately scorched about 4 acres. Firefighters worked for more than four hours in steep, wooded terrain to extinguish smoldering trees and brush.
No homes were damaged and no injuries were reported. The following day, April 1, fire crews had to contain two out-of-control prescribed burns in separate parts of the county. Those fires also did not harm any people or structures. Riley County Emergency Management Director and Fire District No. 1 Chief Russel Stukey said in a statement earlier this month that he was grateful for the work of county volunteers.
“We’ve had a lot of close calls this season, and (crews’) quick response times are the main reason we’ve been able to keep people and property safe,” Stukey said.
Konrardy said the days on a fire line can be long.
“There’s days where, like last week, we were on a call for about five hours,” Konrardy said. “Then there are days where you get into the hundreds of acres, and those can go longer. Last year we had a fire that lasted 48 hours.”
Konrardy, like most other Riley County volunteer firefighters, works full-time in addition to his volunteer duties. Konrardy is the operations manager at Star Lumber in Manhattan, and he said another problem that can crop up with the volunteer base is availability.
“You might have 25 people who can show up one day, but you might only get 10 the next,” Konrardy said.
Martins said the volunteers who fight fires in Riley County are “everyday folks” who take pride in their hard work.
“Do we get dirty? Yes,” Martins said. “Tired? Yes. Do we go low on sleep sometimes? Yes. But there’s a gratification to this unlike anything else in the world. When you as a team show up to protect a house, a property, save a life, it makes it more than worth the struggle. We see some hard things, but we see some really neat things.”
Wall also works a 9-to-5 job, and she said the volunteer fire crews are “a big family.”
“It’s a fun time, but you’re there to work and help people,” Wall said. “If you have that drive to help people, then I’d say it’s definitely your cup of tea.”