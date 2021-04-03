Patty Reece, proprietor of the Volland Store, views the gallery as a crossroads.
A crossroads between Alma and Alta Vista. Between urban and rural communities. Between the past, present and future.
This made it a perfect fit for the Smithsonian and Humanities Kansas traveling exhibit, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.” The exhibit offers an in-depth look at rural culture and how people living in rural areas sustain it through challenges.
The Volland Store is one of the exhibit’s six stops in Kansas. The venue collaborated with the Wabaunsee County Historical Society and community members to apply to host the exhibit and to create its companion exhibit, “Deep Roots and New Growth in Wabaunsee County.”
Reece said the gallery had hoped to display that exhibit and host in-person events, but had to go virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A committee of people from the area discussed several aspects of local culture they wanted to feature, but settled on ranching, community, and history and traditions.
“That was the goal, to begin conversations in the community about what made our county and our culture unique,” she said.
As they developed the exhibit, she said the tallgrass prairie became the connecting thread between these elements.
“The tallgrass prairie created the culture,” Reece said. “It wasn’t suitable for farming, so the farmers moved onto the West. The people who stayed quickly realized the grass was nutritious, which was perfect for raising cattle.”
She said residents are very knowledgeable about the area’s history, with many people being fourth- or fifth-generation ranchers in the county. While it is a job, Reece said, it is also a way of life people choose.
“If you’re a rancher, it’s not just an economic thing,” she said. “It’s about a lifestyle. It’s a real connection to that lifestyle and people want that to continue.”
Reece said the exhibit shows not only the history, but also how the communities have adapted to changing times, when more people are moving to cities. Reece said the gallery wanted to show how rural places stay alive through agrotourism and small business that attract tourists.
As part of the exhibit, the Volland Store is putting on several virtual events about these topics. It has already held an introduction to ranching by two female ranchers from the area. Next up on Thursday is a discussion about how social events like barn dances and quilting bees create community, and how they have grown into events like the Paxico Blues Fest and others that draw people to the small towns. On April 22, Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam will join two area ranchers for a discussion about the importance of the tallgrass prairie as an ecosystem.
Reece said learning about communities and how they are built can help unite people during a time when the country feels very divided. She said the exhibit is an overview of rural culture around the United States, which includes Native Americans, Black people and immigrants from countries as widespread as Germany, China and Mexico.
“Urban people don’t really have a clue about what rural society is like, and rural people assume urban societies are a certain way,” she said. “It boils down to communication and relationships.”
“Crossroads: Changes in Rural America” will be on display at the Volland Store until April 25. For more information, visit thevollandstore.com.