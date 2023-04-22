Valerie Bertinelli was only 12 when she got her first acting role in a JCPenney commercial. The future famous star of the television series, “One Day At a Time,” Bertinelli became aware of her mixed emotions early on as she observed a world of beautiful bodies and looks. She had to learn the hard way that size and looks do not necessarily determine what it means to be successful.

Bertinelli always questioned her worth and the possibilities of having a long and fulfilling acting career.

Tags

Recommended for you