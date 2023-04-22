Valerie Bertinelli was only 12 when she got her first acting role in a JCPenney commercial. The future famous star of the television series, “One Day At a Time,” Bertinelli became aware of her mixed emotions early on as she observed a world of beautiful bodies and looks. She had to learn the hard way that size and looks do not necessarily determine what it means to be successful.
Bertinelli always questioned her worth and the possibilities of having a long and fulfilling acting career.
In “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today,” Bertinelli writes about struggling with her self-image and why she saw herself as a failure.
This complex battle with years of guilt, low self-esteem and a self-depreciating attitude all boiled down to one major culprit: food. Food, according to Bertinelli, could be a blessing and a curse. Food was comforting as it should be, but hard as she tried finding pleasure in eating, it wasn’t enough to allow her to experience the joy of being comfortable with who she was.
For many agonizing years, food ruled Bertinelli’s life. Though proud of her Italian heritage and love of cooking, she used family recipes (some are included in her book) as a substitute for love. The irony here is obvious. Italians love to eat. They love to tell stories. They love to eat while telling stories.
When Bertinelli felt rejected, she would turn to pasta and other foods for reassurance. Food helped her cope with stress and additional pressures. If she didn’t approve of the way she appeared in the mirror, she thought there was always something wrong with her. Most people saw her in a different way. To them, she wasn’t fat or insecure. It’s frequently the case: “we” see ourselves for our faults when others take pride in “our” good qualities.
Dieting often proved a temporary fix for Bertinelli. Each morning, from childhood on, she would rise and immediately go to the scales which dictated whether or not she achieved that perfect number. Later in life, when she lost 40 pounds on a Jenny Craig diet, she was elated, yet something was still missing: a total feeling of happiness.
While Bertinelli focuses on her cooking shows and passion for sharing recipes passed down from one generation to another, she also devotes considerable space to her relationship with Eddie Van Halen. She met Eddie backstage when his group, Van Halen, had been on tour. For those not familiar with this group, some of their songs include “Hot For Teacher,” “Panama,” “Jamie’s Crying,” “Why Can’t This Be Love?” “Running With the Devil” and “Mony, Mony” (a remake.)
Bertinelli and Eddie bonded immediately, or as she writes, “It was love at first sight for both of us.”
Both spent many years together. They shared a love for food and enjoyed hosting parties for family and friends.
But, it didn’t take long for everything to change. Most people got the impression that Eddie was a boisterous and somewhat conceited musician. In reality, he was a child prodigy, a talented pianist who switched to the guitar at age 12. In truth, he was quite shy, kind and gentle. However, he eventually relied on liquor and drugs which almost destroyed their once happy relationship.
Eddie’s Indonesian mother was controlling, but he savored the meals she prepared and served him and his brother, Alex. The brothers developed a passion for Indonesian cooking and eating. Often Bertinelli would try to “copy” to perfection these Indonesian recipes to please Eddie. They worshipped these meals and the food Bertinelli cooked for each other.
What’s interesting about these chapters is how Bertinelli and Eddie stayed in love long after their divorce. Eddie’s death in 2020 crushed his devoted partner, family members and friends. He suffered from tongue cancer, which spread to his lungs. Toward the end of her book, this reviewer’s heart broke, reading about all of Eddie’s treatments, both legal in the United States and experimental during visits to several countries. He endured an excruciating disease and suffered at least two strokes. He and Bertinelli remarried other people, but they remained close friends long after their divorce.
Bertinelli’s book is a two-fold love story, where she writes of her love for food and the love between Eddie and herself.
Now in her 60s, Bertinelli is more accepting of herself. If she gains a few pounds, she need not become frantic. Gone are the mornings of rising and first weighing herself on the scales.
Bertinelli writes that she has much to be grateful for including her participation in the Boston Marathon, her cooking shows, acting in “One Day At a Time” and “Hot In Cleveland” (co-starring with Betty White at the time), her fans that encourage and support her, Eddie’s and her son who became a talented musician-songwriter, and the love of her family and their generations of ancestors.
Bertinelli also has learned that grief serves a purpose. She learned all about grief after losing her parents, Eddie and those close to her. She emphasized that grief is a part of growing. It is also as important as the joy of living, for the two go hand-in-hand.
Even more, Bertinelli learned to express complete love without substituting food for love. Through Bertinelli’s love of herself, she learned that all anyone else needs to survive is great food, a deep commitment to love themselves and to pass on the love to others who may or may not be struggling as well.
Carol A. Wright is a K-State graduate and freelance writer residing in Winfield.