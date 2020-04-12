Soaring above the Flint Hills, zipping through the garden and singing outside your window — birds are everywhere.
Birdwatching, or birding, is a great outlet for outdoor time during these uncertain times, and there isn’t a right or wrong way to do it. With every hobby comes essential gear, and there is no exception with birding.
All you need is a pair of binoculars, a field guide, a notebook and a free birding app on your phone. By downloading Merlin Bird ID, my app of choice, you’ll have thousands of bird calls and bird photos at the tip of your fingers. There is no need to stray from home to go birding, and that’s the best part.
I’ve been birding since June 2019, adding to my love of the outdoors. After graduating from college, I wanted to learn about something that I’ve always had a passion for but didn’t know a lot about.
Before birding, take a minute to clear your mind and be present with your surroundings. Birds come in an array of hues, but color isn’t necessarily the best place to start identifying. American goldfinches might not always be gold. Cardinals aren’t always bright red.
When looking at a bird, there are several things to pay attention to: its beak, tail, shape, behavior, habitat and field marks. Each of these attributes can help pin down what species of bird you’re observing.
Along with watching, listening is just as important. All birds have different calls and songs, some even mimic other birds. Putting up bird feeders around the yard can help to attract birds to your home.
Lastly, I think it’s important to record the birds you’ve identified. Taking notes or photos of a bird can help you better identify that bird in the future. Go birding out your back door, in your front yard or from the window. There isn’t anything quite like seeing or hearing a new bird for the first time.