I remember learning in American history classes many years ago that Woodrow Wilson’s wife, Edith, essentially acted as president for several months in 1919-20, while hiding her husband’s near-total incapacitation from a massive stroke. Although that was intriguing, I never learned much more about it. Rebecca Roberts’ new book, “Untold Power: The Fascinating Rise and Complex Legacy of First Lady Edith Wilson,” fills in that gap in a very well-written and compelling way.

She wisely begins by looking at Edith Bolling’s early life, beginning as the seventh of 11 children, born in 1872 to middle-class parents William and Susan Bolling in Wytheville, Virginia, a small Appalachian town in the far southwestern part of the state. Although her father was a respected local judge, the large family lived in several rooms, often with some extended family, over a storefront on the main street of town.

