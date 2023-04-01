First lady Edith Wilson, center, and President Woodrow Wilson, left, arrive in New York Oct. 11, 1918, to take part in the Liberty Day Parade. In "Untold Power," Rebecca Boggs Roberts writes about Edith Wilson's life including how she protected her husband after his stroke.
I remember learning in American history classes many years ago that Woodrow Wilson’s wife, Edith, essentially acted as president for several months in 1919-20, while hiding her husband’s near-total incapacitation from a massive stroke. Although that was intriguing, I never learned much more about it. Rebecca Roberts’ new book, “Untold Power: The Fascinating Rise and Complex Legacy of First Lady Edith Wilson,” fills in that gap in a very well-written and compelling way.
She wisely begins by looking at Edith Bolling’s early life, beginning as the seventh of 11 children, born in 1872 to middle-class parents William and Susan Bolling in Wytheville, Virginia, a small Appalachian town in the far southwestern part of the state. Although her father was a respected local judge, the large family lived in several rooms, often with some extended family, over a storefront on the main street of town.
Edith was a rather paradoxical combination of a traditional woman of her time and an ambitious trailblazer. Although very bright and a voracious reader, she was never able to obtain much formal education and in fact moved to Washington, D.C., to live with an older sister after she turned 18. She ended up living there her remaining 70 years. She was married to jewelry store owner Norman Galt from 1896 until his untimely death in 1908. It was not a passionate marriage but a comfortable and loving one. The only child Edith ever had sadly died shortly after birth. Unusual for the time, Norman left his business to Edith, thus ensuring her financial health.
Edith enjoyed a comfortable and stimulating life in Washington before and during her marriage, as well as after Norman’s passing. Taking over Norman’s business, she got it back on its feet after fixing some debt problems, while also employing two of her brothers and some of Norman’s family there. She also took several trips to Europe with family members or friends.
Although Edith had little interest in politics, her good friend Cary Grayson, who also was the White House physician, and President Wilson’s cousin Helen Bones introduced Edith to the recently widowed President Woodrow Wilson in 1915. Wilson had been elected president in 1912. His loving wife Ellen, mother of his three grown daughters, sadly passed away in August 1914. Profoundly sad and feeling a need to find a new wife, Woodrow Wilson was very open to meeting this Mrs. Galt. They hit it off very well, with all indications that this was a more passionate pairing than Edith had ever had with Norman Galt. Although he asked her to marry him just weeks after they had met, she put him off for awhile. The happy couple did wed, however, in December 1915, followed by a honeymoon in Hot Springs, Virginia.
By this time World War I was well under way in Europe, although the U.S. was still trying to stay officially neutral, even as it clearly favored the Western allies. Although Wilson campaigned for re-election in 1916 in part by saying he “kept us out of the war,” he and many others feared that state probably could not last much longer. Finally the U.S. declared war on Germany in spring 1917. Edith became his full partner, although staying behind the scenes, until the armistice in late 1918.
Wilson insisted on personally attending the Paris peace conference in 1919, being driven to support his proposal for the establishment of his League of Nations. This was a first for a sitting president and Edith’s accompanying him was a huge first for a first lady, none of whom had ever actively participated in the details of governing before.
Although the treaty was ratified in Paris, the U.S. Senate did not endorse it, and Wilson was determined to make an arduous four-week train trek across the country in the fall of 1919, speaking in 29 cities to drum up popular support for the treaty and thus force the Senate to reconsider. Well over halfway through this ordeal, Wilson had a massive stroke near Wichita, forcing the cancellation of the rest of the trip. Edith and Dr. Grayson went into full protective mode, shielding the full extent of the president’s illness from the public and indeed from almost everyone but themselves and private secretary Joseph Tumulty.
The entourage returned to the White House, where Edith and Cary Grayson set up a private room for Wilson to which they strictly controlled access for the next several months. The president was mostly paralyzed on one side of his body, and they became adept at covering him judiciously. In a couple of cases they allowed a very few officials into his room briefly for a very choreographed session. Woodrow Wilson was not seen in public for over six months. Eventually he did manage to improve enough for Edith to take him on brief stage-managed car rides when he could wave to his public. He actually took some interest in the 1920 election, and to Edith and Cary’s horror, briefly expressed his interest in running for a third term.
Woodrow Wilson left office on March 4, 1921, and retired to a house in northwest DC that they had recently purchased. He survived, in poor health and largely in seclusion, until his death in early 1924, always fiercely protected by Edith at his side.
Edith Wilson lived many more years, surviving all her siblings, until finally passing away in late 1961 at age 89. She had recently been honored by President Kennedy, whom she greatly admired, at the establishment of the Woodrow Wilson Memorial Commission. Hers was a fascinating and influential life, much of it dedicated to protecting and elevating her husband’s image before and after his death.
Richard Harris is a professor emeritus of psychological sciences at K-State.