When many people think of comics, superheroes like Batman, Superman and Spider-Man immediately come to mind.
However, comic-style storytelling isn’t just for superheroes. Graphic novels have been increasing in popularity.
While they tell a story in a comic-strip format — with stylized artwork and thought/dialogue bubbles that pop up above characters’ heads — the topic can be just about anything, including nonfiction.
A recent example of an excellent nonfiction graphic novel is the book “The Twilight Man: Rod Serling and the Birth of Television” by Koren Shadmi. It tells the true story of the life of Rod Serling, the Hollywood screenwriter best known for his science-fiction anthology TV series, “The Twilight Zone.”
Though it aired in the late 1950s/early 1960s, “The Twilight Zone” felt, in many ways, ahead of its time. In contrast to the serialized TV shows that remain popular today, each episode of “The Twilight Zone” offered a stand-alone narrative that blended science fiction with touches of fantasy and horror.
While the primary goal of “The Twilight Zone” was, of course, to entertain, Serling never wanted his show to be “just entertainment.” His series also made people think, and consider deeper themes they might have otherwise not been receptive to.
Throughout his career, he wasn’t afraid to address issues like racism or war.
Now, Shadmi could have easily written a more traditional biography about Serling and his work on “The Twilight Zone.”
But Shadmi’s decision to use a unique format for such a uniquely creative man works perfectly.
The graphic novel format is in no way a gimmick; it allows the book to capture the surreal nature of Serling’s work. “The Twilight Man” is a wonderfully illustrated, emotional and enlightening story that authentically captures a complicated man and his Hollywood legacy.
Once you look beyond the glitz and glamour of Serling’s Hollywood fame, you’ll find a troubled man whose creativity sometimes felt to him like both a blessing and a curse.
His experiences fighting in World War II left a permanent mark on him; it’s impossible to experience that much horror and violence and not be impacted by it.
Throughout his career, Serling also worried about being able to keep up the quality of his writing. It’s exciting to create something popular, but then the pressure is on to keep creating hit after hit. Both critics and audiences can prove fickle.
While Serling died at the age of 50, his work remains important today. “The Twilight Zone” left a permanent mark on pop culture. In fact, the show was recently revived on the CBS streaming service and is narrated by Jordan Peele. I think Serling would have been honored to know that Peele — who is also behind the thought-provoking film “Get Out” — is carrying on the tradition of forward-thinking, mind-bending storytelling.
Even if you’ve never read a comic book or graphic novel before, “The Twilight Man” is a great entry into the genre.
Both the book’s art and its words are needed to tell the complete story, and it’s one that is well worth reading.
Serling proves that often the story behind the storyteller is just as fascinating as the fictional worlds they create.
Ashley Pauls is the assistant director of communications at the K-State Alumni Association.