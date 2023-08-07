Bob Bishop, 59, was born in Oberlin and moved to Manhattan in 1988 for work. In 1985, just a few years prior to his move, Bishop was introduced to the world of professional arm wrestling by his brother.

“My brother joined the military, and he happened to be stationed at Fort Bless in El Paso, Texas,” Bishop said. “He contacted me and said, ‘Hey, there’s an arm-wrestling tournament coming up here in three weeks. Would you like to go?’ I thought, well sure I’d love to. I’d never competed before in arm wrestling. I was always in sports; I wrestled as a kid. I played football, baseball and all that.”

