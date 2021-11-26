New location, more stuff.
This year’s Toys for Manhattan shop has a new address and three suites worth of items for families to peruse.
The shop is located at 3240 Kimball Avenue in the Candlewood Shopping Center and will be open Fridays and Saturdays Dec. 3-18. Appointments are needed in order to visit the shop, and those can be made on the Toys for Manhattan website. Shoppers must bring their ID to be checked in.
Toys for Manhattan director Judy Padgett said the weekend of Dec. 3-4 is already full of appointments, and the weekend of Dec. 12-13 has five open time slots left.
Only one appointment is allowed per household for the season, and there is a 45-minute and two-bag limit on shopping. Only the person who is scheduled for a particular time slot will be allowed inside. Masks are strongly recommended but not required.
Padgett said she will also accommodate people who wish to visit but can’t make it during regular shop hours. Last year’s shop was located at the Houston Street Center, 427 Houston, and Padgett said the new location is lacking in storage space, with boxes of toys, books and puzzles lining the walls. A couple of large plastic bins in one corner of the shop are overflowing with Nerf guns, while black garbage bags contain sports balls of all types, waiting to be aired up.
“I like 10,000 square feet or bigger (for a shop space),” Padgett said. “This is about 7,000.”
She said there’s a healthy supply of new toys donated to the cause this year by local companies and community agencies. Those donations include several brand-new bicycle helmets. Dozens of bikes also are expected in the coming days, and Padgett said there’s something available for everyone.
“We’ve laid it out like a retail store as best we could,” Padgett said. “We’ve made specific sections for kid’s clothes, home décor and Christmas ornaments, children’s books, toys for every child … we’ve got it all.”
Padgett said she could use some more donations of home décor items, especially small artificial Christmas trees. People can drop off donations at the shop on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 5 and 8 p.m. now until Dec. 16.
These are the other drop-off sites:
• 1419 Mercantile, 3039 Anderson Ave.
• Abbott Management, 486 McCall Road
• American Family Insurance, Tim Engle Agency, 3320 Anderson Ave.
• Chase Life Chiropractic, 3230 Kimball Ave.
• De Hart Plumbing, 1723 Fair Lane
• Edward Jones Financial Advisor: Sarah Pacheco, 519 Lincoln Ave, Wamego
• Five Below, 417E Poyntz Ave.
• Four Points by Sheridan, 530 Richards Drive
• Inspire ENT & Pulmonology, 4201 Anderson Ave, Suite C
• Legacy Realty of Kansas, 3901 Vanesta Dr, Suite A
• Little Apple Nutrition, 2026 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
• Manhattan Dental, 2745 Pembrook Place
• McCullough Development, 210 N 4th St
• Menards, 515 McCall Road
• O’Reilly Auto Parts, 700 Ft. Riley Blvd.
• Orscheln Farm & Home Supply, 427 Hummels Place
• Riddle’s Jewelry, 100 Manhattan Town Center
• Riley County Police Dept., 1001 S Seth Child Road
• Salon One & Spa, 1348 Westloop Place
• Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro Street
• Via Christi Home Medical, 2439 Claflin Road
• Water’s True Value Hardware, 338 N Seth Child Road
Local businesses, clubs and organizations are encouraged to call ahead to make arrangements for larger donations.
Padgett can be reached at santalady2@cox.net or 785-313-2013.
Police officer Al Myers started the operation 55 years ago, collecting gifts and toys from fellow officers for a family on Christmas Eve who had nothing. Myers retired from the program in 2001.